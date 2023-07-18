New Zealand is sticking to the dates of the World Test Championship as the summer of cricket has been announced





New Zealand has announced an action-packed summer of international cricket, highlighted by the return of South Africa and a trans-Tasman series with Australia, both as part of the new ICC World Test Championship cycle.

South Africa and New Zealand played a two Test series in 2022, as the Proteas came from behind to level proceedings 1-1. New Zealand claimed an innings victory in the first Test, thanks in large part to Matt Henry’s performance, although the tourists rebounded with a 198-run victory. The hosts welcome the South Africans back to the Bay Oval in Tauranga on February 4 for the second test match at Seddon Park in Hamilton. New Zealand have yet to win a test series against South Africa, both at home and away.

Video

cook19



04:43

The day New Zealand became WTC21 champions The Black Caps will then host Australia in Wellington and Christchurch in WTC games from February 29. The New Zealand men have also competed in ODI and T20I series against Bangladesh in December, Pakistan in a five match T20I series in January and Australia in three T20Is, two of which will be played at Eden Park in the lead up to their IC. 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup campaign.

Video

Match Highlights



05:14

New Zealand crush Australia in Super 12 opener | Match Highlights | T20WC 2022 Match highlights of New Zealand taking a huge 89-point victory over Australia in the opening Super 12 match of the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. On the women’s side, New Zealand will host Pakistan in both the T20I and ODI series, as well as England in five T20Is and three ODIs against England, dates to be confirmed. New Zealand Cricket CEO David White says the super program is a great opportunity to increase the popularity of the game in the country. It’s a hugely exciting time for cricket in New Zealand, both in terms of the great series and teams on offer this summer, and the opportunity for fans to either watch the matches first-hand or watch them live on TV, at no cost,” he said. “We’ve been able to schedule several back-to-back night games and day games to provide good opportunities for both families and adult customers, which we think is good for the game.” New Zealand vs South Africa

First Test – February 4-8, Bay Oval Tauranga

Second Test – February 13-17, Seddon Park, Hamilton New Zealand vs Australia

First Test – February 29 – March 4, The Basin, Wellington

Second Test – March 8-12, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.icc-cricket.com/news/3594051

