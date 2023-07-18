It’s time for Kirby Hocutt to let go of UT

Ever since Texas and Oklahoma announced their intent to join the SEC, Texas Tech football fans have been lamenting the inevitable loss of the annual series with the Longhorns, the oldest series the Red Raiders have, one that began in 1928. Now , as it’s only a year away from the two most prominent Big 12 programs jumping to a new conference, making the 2023 regular season finale in Austin the last time Tech and UT will face off for the foreseeable future, if ever .

However, Texas Tech’s athletic department leader AD Kirby Hocutt is not giving up hope that this series will one day resume. However, it is time for him to let that dream die and move on, as history has already shown that rivalry between states means little in the world of billion-dollar conference chess moves.

On Sunday, Chris Hummer (a National College Football reporter for 247 Sports) tweeted a quote from Hocutt, who said of Texas AD Chris Del Conte in a rather tongue-in-cheek way, “He’s still scared. Nothing has changed during the year. The ball is in their court. We welcome a chance to play against them.”

While many Texas Tech fans love the overconfidence Hocutt shows in this quote, it’s an unnecessary joke on a program that Texas Tech doesn’t care (and never did) and comes across as a desperate move similar to a child on the playground pulling a girl’s hair just to try and get her to notice him. Texas has moved on and set its sights elsewhere. Tech and Hocutt should do the same.

Texas Tech AD Kirby Hocutt (in a slightly joking way) on Texas AD Chris Del Conte and the potential for future non-conference games between UT & Tech. ‘He’s still scared. Nothing has changed during the year. The ball is in their court. We are happy to have a chance to play them.” — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) July 16, 2023

After all, we already know from the actions of Texas A&M that a program with an exaggerated self-esteem that considers itself above Texas Tech will have zero motivation to keep alive a series that can do nothing but (in their minds) they bring negative results.

Since Tech and A&M have lived in different conferences, the Aggies have been actively trying to avoid playing against the Red Raiders in football or basketball, cowardice made possible by the powers that be in the SEC administrative office that have kept the two in — stands rivals from meeting in a bowl game or the now-defunct men’s basketball Big 12/SEC challenge.

So why would Hocutt expect the Texas relationship to take a different path? Why try to keep it alive when there is clearly no desire on the part of the other party?

I’m not one of those people who will pretend that the series with UT means nothing. Some in Raiderland have a “forget them” or “I don’t care if we ever play Texas again” attitudes.

For the rest of us, it is sad to see such an important part of Texas Tech football program history come to an end. Even though the series has only produced 18 wins in the 72 times it has been played, it is a special week for Texas Tech fans and the game that produces the most passion and intensity among the people in scarlet and black.

Indeed, this series has given us some of the most memorable moments in Tech history, such as the 2008 catch of Michael Crabtree, the double pass from Kliff Kingsbury to Mickey Peters to Wes Welker to seal the 2002 win, the “Little People Big World’ trick game with Jakeem Grant in 2015, or even Billy Taylor’s famous 1976 fourth-quarter dive into the endzone in Lubbock. If any of those plays had happened against BYU or Central Florida, they would have been noteworthy but not iconic have been in Texas Tech football lore But because they took down the Longhorns, Tech fans will talk about those plays forever.

It’s disappointing to miss opportunities for more memorable moments against Texas, but that’s the reality that everyone in Lubbock, especially Hocutt, has to accept. He has already laid all his cards on the table. As he told Hummer, he put the ball in Texas’ court. Now it’s time for him to stop expecting or trying to get the Horns to give it back. It’s not going to happen.

In a way, Hocutt is right. Texas is scared. Not necessarily afraid of Texas Tech. Del Conte knows his program is taking a huge competitive risk by competing in the toughest conference in the country and the possibility of Texas following the paths of irrelevance that Nebraska, Colorado and Missouri took after leaving the Big 12 is real now they replaced Kansas, Iowa State and West Virginia with Alabama, LSU, Oregon, Florida, Auburn and Tennessee among others as conference opponents.

So why would Texas be motivated to play a losing non-conference game every year, especially one against a team in their own state that will do anything to beat them? And why give a program that views Texas as a little brother a chance to rise up and achieve greater status by knocking the Horns off their pedestal? For Texas, it is truly a non-profit proposition. Any Texas Tech fan willing to look at the situation logically should realize that. The same goes for Hocutt.

What Hocutt can’t do is keep taking pictures of Del Conte and the Horns, even when asked by media members looking for a soundbite or noteworthy fodder for a Tweet. Everyone involved in the situation knows how Tech feels about this situation and that the desire to tangle with the Horns will never go away in Lubbock.

Even if Hocutt feels Texas has pulled out of a verbal agreement to keep this series alive (as reported) it’s time he let it go. Continue. Stop playing the role of the rejected lover.

Rather, focus on the near future of the Texas Tech football program. That’s a future as bright as it has been in more than a decade where the Red Raiders could become one of the dominant programs of the new Big 12. That’s a future that everyone in the 806 can be excited about. So why focus on fruitlessly trying to keep the past alive?

All good things must come to an end and that will clearly be the case with Tech’s series against the Longhorns. However, that doesn’t mean the good times are over for the Red Raiders. With Joey McGuire at the helm, we may be on the verge of some of the greatest times most Tech fans have ever seen. Even if that future doesn’t include more Texas wins.