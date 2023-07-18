Hingham High boys’ tennis competed with the best teams in the state

Jay N Miller

HINGHAM The Hingham High boys’ tennis team has a history of fielding good teams and has been steadily building towards better and better seasons, but their 2023 campaign was certainly outstanding by everyone’s estimation.

The Harbormen rolled through their regular season with a 16–4 record, and only a pair of losses to eventual Patriot League champion Duxbury kept them from first place in the division. Their performance earned the Hingham boys’ side a No. 4 seed in the Division 2 state tournament, and they quickly proved it was well deserved by ousting Mansfield and Marshfield in their first two tournament games.

That propelled the Harbormen to the Round of Eight, where they were beaten 3-2 by the powerful Hopkinton team and had to settle for an overall final record of 18-5.

“We had about the type of season we expected going into the year,” said Hingham High Boys tennis coach Eric Gill. “We knew we had good players and they were performing as expected, and we were even lucky enough to have two young freshmen come in and have a really big impact on us. As for the Patriot League, we were really hoping for better results against Duxbury, who beat us twice, both 3-2.It always seems to come down to Hingham and Duxbury for the league title, and every game between us usually ends 3-2 in some way.We also played Wellesley for a non-league opponent, so those two teams were our four losses in the regular season.

Because of the new ranking system, we wanted to make sure we were playing against the best teams in the state, and Duxbury and Wellesley are always among the better teams in the state. Those games, even though we lost, were good preparation for the kind of teams you see in the tournament, like Hopkinton.”

The biggest change in this year’s team lineup was in the first singles, where one of those talented freshmen, Parker Schultz, took over the top spot.

“Both of our freshmen (Parker and Ethan Warhaftig) play tournaments all the time, all year round, so playing big games isn’t a problem for them,” Gill noted. “We had lost our first singles and first doubles team from the year before until we graduated, so we had some spots to fill. Parker took over lead singles, while junior Travis Rugg took second singles, and Ethan was our third singles Back then , it was just a matter of assembling doubles teams that would be effective from our group of seasoned veterans.

“Seniors Will Baker and Tom Fabrizio were our first doubles team,” added Gill. And seniors Nick DuBois and Ben LaRhette were our second doubles team. Will, Tom and Nick were our tri-captains this year. We had a roster of 21 players and they’re all talented enough to step in at any spot and help us Teddy Reilly and Logan Price were comfortable throughout, as were juniors Evan Lynch and Ryan Chang, and Liam Arnold played everywhere from first singles to first doubles – a southpaw server who has made great strides in his game. Liam and Logan Price have been named our captains for next season.“

The season and thrilling post-season run added a brilliant new chapter to Hingham High tennis’ glittering history, and the coach knows what a benefit that kind of tradition can be.

“We now have kids who work harder than ever in the off-season,” said Gill. “We’ve had 10 seniors graduate this year, but 11 are coming back. We’ll have to see what this team will be capable of next year, but we expect a lot of kids to make huge progress in the off-season, just like they have done this year it’s not going to be easy to put it together and fill in some of those gaps but once we get past that part I think we’ll have another successful season these kids are all invested in the team and care about each other and each other, especially now that they’ve seen how far we can really go.”

Often it seemed that the in-house workouts at Hingham High featured some of the best tennis on the South Shore.

“One of the things I emphasized at the banquet we just had was that this has been a fun team to be around all season,” said Gill. “One of the best competitions you’ve ever seen took place in training, almost every day. Our top players are only as good as they are because they are constantly challenged by our very strong supporting cast. We have a lot of kids who would play in the top positions of many other teams, and they keep all our players on their toes all season.”

“And yet, after the fiercest competition you can ever imagine in training, these guys all pull together and support each other and embrace a real team spirit when we meet other schools,” Gill added. “Our goals for next year are always to win the championship, which means we beat Duxbury, and then hopefully get to the quarter-finals again in the state tournament. Or hopefully next year we can go even further. But we can look back and be very happy with the 2023 season we’ve had, and especially with the group of players we had, who all made it a really enjoyable year.”