Baton Rouge owner Zydeco says he has the recipe for hockey success





Barry Soskin was a hockey player before becoming a team owner, although he doesn’t brag about his skills. Talent skips a generation, and my kids are really good, he says. I’m a high school student and an all-other wannabe. Soskin, who lives in the Chicago area, owns a sporting goods store, owns investments in commercial and residential real estate, and has founded a number of companies over the years, some more successful than others. He recalls having a drink with his business friends in 1989 when the idea of ​​buying a sports team came up. Class A minor league baseball initially seemed promising, but buying and owning a team seemed too expensive. Soskin was instead drawn to the East Coast Hockey League, in part because the league had a salary cap. He says his involvement in the ECHL also included a stint on the expansion committee as several teams settled along the Interstate 10 corridor, including the Baton Rouge Kingfish, which arrived in 1996 and split in 2003. They all did great, and they all faded, says Soskin. Soskin is part owner of Baton Rouge’s new professional hockey team, which officials revealed on July 13 will be called the Zydeco. The minor league expansion team has signed a three-year lease with the Raising Canes River Center, and all involved hope the relationship lasts much longer. He owned several teams over the past 25 years, including two-time ECHL champion Toledo Storm. What I bring to all these teams is my business sense, and I’m a hockey guy, Soskin says. I want to see the fights, the hard hits, the creativity and speed. What I want to see, everyone wants to see too. Read the full story about Soskin, the Zydeco and the future of hockey in Baton Rouge in the latest edition of Business report. Send comments to [email protected].

