Ultimate Table Tennis 2023: Archana Kamath stuns world number 39 as Puneri Paltan records first win





World No.159 Archana Kamath shocked Suthasini Sawettabut in a thrilling match as Puneri Paltan Table Tennis beat the Goa Challengers 8-7 to record their first win in Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4 at Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex on Monday. The paddler from Karnataka took the lead early on as she played accurate forehands to shock world No. 39 Suthasini. Archana didn’t lose momentum and won the first game 11-6 before bringing her A game to the table and winning the second game 11-8 and the tie for Puneri Paltan Table Tennis. She lost the third game 6-11, but got the win for her franchise. Manika Batra, India’s table tennis star, says strategies for every game prove to be beneficial The franchise-based competition is promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani under the auspices of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI). Goa Challengers’ Harmeet faced Manush in the first match (men’s singles) of the tie, earning three valuable team points for his franchise. Both paddlers from Gujarat went toe-to-toe from the start of the tie, playing with attacking intent to collect points. The first game went 11-10 in Harmeet’s favor via a gold point. The world number 65 held his nerve in the second game, despite falling behind Manush early on. Harmeet narrowed the three-point deficit with ease before winning the game 11–9. The third game was also decided via a golden point with the Goa Challengers’ paddler putting his quick moments to good use and recording a win to put his franchise in a comfortable position. In the second match (Women’s Singles) of the tie, Reeth Tennison defeated Hana Matelova 2–1 to extend Goa Challengers’ lead to 5–1. The Czech paddler completely dominated the first game as she beat Reeth 11-3 before the Indian player made a comeback in the tie to take the second game via a golden point. In the third game, Reeth was at her imperious best as she recorded an 11-3 victory to put her franchise in a comfortable position in the tie. Manush and Hana defeated Harmeet and Suthasini Sawettabut in the third match (mixed doubles) of the tie 3-0 to bring Puneri Paltan Table Tennis back into the match and cut the deficit to 5-4. The pairing of Manush and Hana seemed to be in complete control of the game as they won the first game via gold point before winning the second 11-3. The third game also went in favor of Manush and Hana 11-7 as they leveled their franchise again. Sharath Kamal Kicks Off UTT Season 4 With A Bang, Chennai Lions Beat Puneri Paltan Table Tennis World No. 23 Omar Assar entered the fourth match (men’s singles) of the tie against Alvaro Robles with positive intentions. He won it 2-1 to make it 6-6 and gave Puneri Paltan Table Tennis a shot at victory. The Egyptian paddler lost the first game by a gold point. However, he came back with a bang as he played precise shots and beat Robles in long rallies to win the second game 11-5 before winning the third 11-9. draw result: Puneri Paltan TT 8-7 Goa Challengers: Manush Shah 0-3 Harmeet Desai (10-11, 9-11, 10-11); Hana Matelova 1-2 Reeth Tennison (11-3, 10-11, 3-11); Manush/Hana 3-0 Harmeet/Suthasini (11-10, 11-3, 11-7); Omar Assar 2-1 Alvaro Robles (10-11, 11-5, 11-9); Archana Kamath 2-1 Suthasini Sawettabut (11-6, 11-8, 6-11). (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on July 17, 2023 11:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website Latestly.com).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latestly.com/sports/ultimate-table-tennis-2023-archana-kamath-stuns-world-no-39-as-puneri-paltan-register-first-win-5272928.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos