Sports
Hokies reveal 2023 women’s football schedule
Following their third straight appearance in the NCAA tournament, Tech will face five opponents from last year’s Sweet 16, including NCAA runner-up North Carolina. The 2023 list consists of 12 games against last season’s RPI top-100 programs and hosts six year-end top-25 finishers (per year).United football coaches).
“We are excited to release our 2023 schedule,” said Adair. “It’s a very tough schedule that our team will be preparing and testing throughout the non-conference season and the ACC schedule.”
The Hokies kick off their season on the road with two exhibitions at EastTennessee State (Aug. 9) and at Liberty (Aug. 12) ahead of the opening of the regular season on Thursday, Aug. 17 at Butler.
The season continues with the next game against Indiana on August 20, before the action comes home to Thompson Field.
“We will have a chance to hit the road and test our ability before hosting our local rival James Madison. The season will move on again to play Georgetown before hosting a Big 10 powerhouse Northwestern.
Tech will usher in the new season at Thompson Field on Thursday, August 24, when it hosts James Madison in Blacksburg for the first time since 2015. The Hokies have won their last six games against the Dukes since 2010. Tech will hit the road again to battle Georgetown on August 27.
The non-conference schedule runs through Sept. 10 with Old Dominion (Aug. 31), in Charlotte (Sept. 3), at Navy (Sept. 7), and Northwestern (Sept. 10) before opening ACC action in Chapel Hill, NC against North Carolina on September 15. The Hokies matchup will serve as a rematch of their 2-1 loss to the third-seeded Tar Heels, which continued through the final game of the 2022 Women’s College Cup.
“The schedule in the ACC is going to be very tough and we are looking forward to the chance to play against the quality of competition our schedule offers. The overall quality of this schedule will hopefully prepare us and give us the chance to resume the build-up .” as soon as selection time arrives for the NCAA Tournament.”
Behind the ACC opener against UNC, Tech continues their road games at Boston College (September 21) and Syracuse (September 24).
The Hokies return the action to the Thompson field for a three-game home game against ACC opponents Wake Forest (September 29), NC State (October 5) and Clemson (October 8). Tech defeated the No. 22 Wolfpack in Raleigh 1-0 before beating the Demon Deacons 2-0.
The Commonwealth Clash moves to Virginia this year on October 15 at Scott Stadium. Last season, No. 13 Tech tied Virginia 3-3 Taylor Bryan scored the equalizer in the last minute of the match.
Tech wraps up the regular season with Duke (Oct. 19) and Miami (Oct. 22) before traveling to Pitt (Oct. 26). Both Duke and Pitt advanced to the Sweet 16 in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
“We are excited and looking forward to a great opportunity for our student-athletes to showcase their quality against some of the best teams in the country.”
Virginia Tech will compete for one of six spots in the 2023 ACC Women’s Soccer Championship at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina on November 5.
All kickoff times shown in Virginia Tech’s 2023 season schedule are eastern and are subject to change. Broadcast and streamed information related to Tech women’s soccer games will be released at a later date.
Regular season access to Thompson Field is free for all fans.
|
Sources
2/ https://hokiesports.com/news/2023/7/17/hokies-reveal-2023-womens-soccer-schedule.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Tom Cruise reportedly pressured studios to address AI and stunt concerns before strike
- Hokies reveal 2023 women’s football schedule
- The Summer Knit Dress Trend: Our Favorite Styles
- What is AI? The AZ Guide to Artificial Intelligence
- Neither Alia nor Deepika, this Bollywood actress had a real Barbie created after her! – India’s largest female digital community
- Ultimate Table Tennis 2023: Archana Kamath stuns world number 39 as Puneri Paltan records first win
- Fashion Brand Styched Acquires Shark Tank India 2 Fame D2C Brand Flatheads
- Saunders: With COVID-19 behind us, it’s time to rebuild the public service workforce
- Christopher Nolan’s daughter is an unnamed burn victim at Oppenheimer | Entertainment
- The mystery of the senior Xi Jinping missing: the regime has “no information”
- Megyn Kelly becomes a complete Stepford bride, gushing with praise for Donald Trump (video)
- Oppenheimer actor Matt Damon promised his wife in couples therapy that he would take a break unless Christopher Nolan called – Deadline