Hokies reveal 2023 women’s football schedule

Virginia Tech head coach Chugger Adair released the Hokies’ 2023 schedule on Monday, featuring a competitive list of 10-team matchups from the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championship.

Following their third straight appearance in the NCAA tournament, Tech will face five opponents from last year’s Sweet 16, including NCAA runner-up North Carolina. The 2023 list consists of 12 games against last season’s RPI top-100 programs and hosts six year-end top-25 finishers (per year).United football coaches).

“We are excited to release our 2023 schedule,” said Adair. “It’s a very tough schedule that our team will be preparing and testing throughout the non-conference season and the ACC schedule.”

The Hokies kick off their season on the road with two exhibitions at EastTennessee State (Aug. 9) and at Liberty (Aug. 12) ahead of the opening of the regular season on Thursday, Aug. 17 at Butler.

The season continues with the next game against Indiana on August 20, before the action comes home to Thompson Field.

“We will have a chance to hit the road and test our ability before hosting our local rival James Madison. The season will move on again to play Georgetown before hosting a Big 10 powerhouse Northwestern.

Tech will usher in the new season at Thompson Field on Thursday, August 24, when it hosts James Madison in Blacksburg for the first time since 2015. The Hokies have won their last six games against the Dukes since 2010. Tech will hit the road again to battle Georgetown on August 27.

The non-conference schedule runs through Sept. 10 with Old Dominion (Aug. 31), in Charlotte (Sept. 3), at Navy (Sept. 7), and Northwestern (Sept. 10) before opening ACC action in Chapel Hill, NC against North Carolina on September 15. The Hokies matchup will serve as a rematch of their 2-1 loss to the third-seeded Tar Heels, which continued through the final game of the 2022 Women’s College Cup.

“The schedule in the ACC is going to be very tough and we are looking forward to the chance to play against the quality of competition our schedule offers. The overall quality of this schedule will hopefully prepare us and give us the chance to resume the build-up .” as soon as selection time arrives for the NCAA Tournament.”

Behind the ACC opener against UNC, Tech continues their road games at Boston College (September 21) and Syracuse (September 24).

The Hokies return the action to the Thompson field for a three-game home game against ACC opponents Wake Forest (September 29), NC State (October 5) and Clemson (October 8). Tech defeated the No. 22 Wolfpack in Raleigh 1-0 before beating the Demon Deacons 2-0.

The Commonwealth Clash moves to Virginia this year on October 15 at Scott Stadium. Last season, No. 13 Tech tied Virginia 3-3 Taylor Bryan scored the equalizer in the last minute of the match.

Tech wraps up the regular season with Duke (Oct. 19) and Miami (Oct. 22) before traveling to Pitt (Oct. 26). Both Duke and Pitt advanced to the Sweet 16 in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

“We are excited and looking forward to a great opportunity for our student-athletes to showcase their quality against some of the best teams in the country.”

Virginia Tech will compete for one of six spots in the 2023 ACC Women’s Soccer Championship at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina on November 5.

All kickoff times shown in Virginia Tech’s 2023 season schedule are eastern and are subject to change. Broadcast and streamed information related to Tech women’s soccer games will be released at a later date.

Regular season access to Thompson Field is free for all fans.