Cricket schedule: which matches are on TNT Sports? How to watch on TV & live stream – What is Discovery+?





You can watch Test, ODI and T20 cricket TNT Sports Whether it’s Major League Cricket in the US, Test matches, ODIs or T20 Internationals in New Zealand and Australia, the Caribbean Premier League of England games against the West Indies in December, TNT Sports will bring the good and the good of broadcasting the cricket world in 2023. The first event to be broadcast in the TNT Sports era will be Major League Cricket – an event that will feature England World Cup winners Liam Plunkett and Jason Roy. The first game was on July 14 and the Texas Super Kings take on the Los Angeles Knight Riders. After 15 games, the top four teams will advance to the playoffs, with the winner being determined on July 31 at the Prairie View Cricket Complex in Texas. The next short cricket event on TNT Sports will be the Caribbean Premier League. The 11th season of the Twenty20 competition will run from August 16 to September 24. Matches are played in five countries: Trinidad and Tobago, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Guyana, Barbados and Saint Lucia, featuring icons of West Indies cricket including Dwayne. Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell and Jason Holder. The final will take place on September 24 at Providence Stadium, Guyana. In the Test format, Australia’s men are currently competing in the Ashes and TNT Sports will broadcast their three-Test series against Pakistan at the end of the year. The first Test starts on December 14. In early 2024, they will face the West Indies in Test, ODI and T20 matches. Australia Women will take on West Indies Women in three T20 matches in October – with the first on October 1 – and then follow up with three ODIs against the same opponents, with the first match on October 8. They will start 2024 with Test, ODI and T20 matches against South Africa. West Indies will also feature prominently with Test, ODI and T20 series against India on TNT Sports in July and August. The fifth and final T20 will take place on August 13, just three days before the first game of the Caribbean Premier League, when the Saint Lucia Kings take on the Jamaica Tallawahs at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground. In December, white ball world champions England will play three ODI matches and five T20s against the West Indies. The first ODI starts on December 3 and the last T20 ends on December 21. What cricket matches/events are on TNT Sports? Event Date major league cricket July 14 – July 31 West Indies v India, Test, ODI and T20 July 12 – August 13 Caribbean Premier League August 16 – September 24 Ireland v India, T20 August 18 – August 23 Australia Women v West Indies Women, T20, ODI October 1 – October 15 West Indies v England, ODI & T20 December 3 – December 21 Australia v Pakistan, Three-Test series December 14 – January 7, 2024 Australia v West Indies, Test, ODI and T20 January 16, 2024 – February 13, 2024 Australia Women v South Africa Women, Test, ODI and T20 January 26, 2024 – February 18, 2024 What English cricket matches are on TNT Sports? Double white ball champions England travel to the West Indies to play three ODI matches and five T20s in December. Agreement Date West Indies v England, ODI December 3 West Indies v England, ODI December 6 West Indies v England, ODI December 9 West Indies v England, T20 12 December West Indies v England, T20 December 14 West Indies v England, T20 December 16 West Indies v England, T20 December 19 West Indies v England, T20 21st of December For the latest information on cricket matches on TNT Sports, click here Which channels does TNT Sports offer and on which platforms? TNT Sports is available on all major TV platforms and offers a lineup of up to four TV channels (TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports 2, TNT Sports 3, TNT Sports 4), up to six digital or red button channels (TNT Sports 5 to 10), and TNT Sports Ultimate plus TNT Sports Box Office HD. Depending on your plan and device, fans can access the following TNT Sports channels: TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports 2, TNT Sports 3, TNT Sports 4 – in standard definition and high definition, plus six channels with red buttons.

TNT Sports Ultimate offers fans coverage of selected events in up to 4K resolution with High Dynamic Range (HDR) – which reproduces colors and action in near-lifelike quality – and Dolby Atmos sound.

TNT Sports Box Office, offering both subscribers and non-subscribers pay-per-view access to some of the most exciting events on the calendar. You can subscribe to TNT Sports through Discovery+, BT, EE, Sky and Virgin Media. How do I watch cricket live streams on TNT Sports? What is Discover+? The streaming home for TNT Sports in the UK is discovery+ where fans can enjoy a subscription with TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment in one destination. You can also watch TNT Sports on BT, EE, Sky and Virgin Media. What are the costs of TNT Sports? For customers who subscribe directly through TNT Sports discovery+ the price is 29.99* per month and includes Eurosport and entertainment. Platform operators set their own individual prices. For all other providers, including Sky and Virgin Media, please contact your provider. *discovery+ prices may change over time What is TNT Sports? Is TNT Sports the same as BT Sport? TNT Sports went live in the UK and Ireland on 18 July, replacing BT Sport. TNT Sports promises to be the ultimate home for sports fans and heralds the most significant change in the sports broadcasting landscape in the last decade. With a new and contemporary brand, an outstanding new talent line-up, an enhanced customer value proposition and flexible ways to buy and watch, today marks the beginning of a new relationship with sports fans. The streaming home for TNT Sports is Discovery+, where fans can enjoy a subscription offering TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment in one destination. TNT Sports presents the premium live sports rights previously carried by BT Sport, including the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League, Gallagher Premiership Rugby, Heineken Champions Cup, EPCR Challenge Cup, MotoGP, Cricket, UFC, Boxing and WWE.

