News | Ice Hockey Australia

A roster of the top male and female hockey players who will be in their prime at the 2032 Brisbane Olympics has been announced in this year’s men’s and women’s Australian Futures (U18) roster.
On average, the players selected will be around 27 years old for the next home Olympics, indicating that a significant number of Hockeyroos and Kookaburra stars of the future could come from these groups.
The 32-player squads were announced after the recent Australian U18 Championships in Hobart by former Kookaburras greats Mark Hager and Mark Knowles, who are the technical leaders of Hockey Australia’s National Athlete Pathway Programs for women and men respectively.
The 2023 Women’s Futures Squad is made up of 11 players who were part of last year’s Futures program.
Queensland Maroon’s dominance in the women’s league at the Australian U18 Championships, winning every game and conceding two goals for the tournament, was reflected with seven players named in the squad. Tammin Andrews, who played for Queensland Gold, was the other Queenslander selected.
Player of the tournament Camryn Mathison, fellow Queenslanders Karissa Van der Wath and Mihaylia Howell, and Western Australian Jessica Freedman were not named as they are part of the Australian Women’s Junior (Under 21) Squad.
“The overall level was better than last year and despite some of the more one-sided results there were a lot of really competitive matches,” said Hager.
“These players have been identified as potential Hockey Rose of the future. They will be the next crop to come through the next decade, with an eye on Brisbane in 2032.”
“While they performed well to be selected in this roster, the hard work and dedication takes it to another level from here, so we look forward to helping these players become the best hockey players and people they can be. “
Like the Women’s Squad, the Men’s Futures Squad has 21 new faces. Seven players were selected from Tasmania’s all-conquering squad that went undefeated through the Australian U18 Championships, headlined by player of the tournament Oliver Stebbings.
Queensland Maroon, who won the silver medal in the championships, also had seven players selected.
Knowles said the U18 championships were evenly contested which made the selection task difficult.
“It was a really competitive tournament and the overall level was pleasant, so it made for some tough decisions when selecting this squad,” said Knowles.
“The average age of players on teams that have won medals at recent Olympics matches the age these Futures players will be for the Brisbane home Olympics.
“This is the opportunity that presents itself to them, but also highlights the importance of our job in nurturing and developing these players so that they have the best chance to represent the Kookaburras.”
“This group will play a key role in our preparation for the 2025 Junior World Championships and also in our forward thinking as we aim for long-term success at the Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028 and Brisbane in 2032.”
Over the course of the next 12 months, the selected athletes will be part of a program that includes performance planning for individual athletes, online technical and tactical sessions, learning about dual careers, mental health and wellness, while also hosting two training camps.
2023 Hockey Australia Women’s Futures (U18) Squad
Imogen Dorsett* ACT
Alyssa Smith* (gk) ACT
Hunter Baldwin NSW
Emmalee Croker* NSW
Chloe Holmes* NSW
Maya McGrath NSW
Amalia Patterson NSW
Lilly Twigg NSW
Macenzee Dixon NT
Amy Stripling* NT
Tammin Andrews QLD
Meka Crick QLD
Chloe Daly* (gk) QLD
Georgia Harris QLD
Nina Murphy QLD
Lily Richardson QLD
Jamie-Lee Surha QLD
Demi Walker *QLD
Ella Bruce SA
Isabelle Kruimink* BAG
Millie Smith TAS
Daisy Caink (gk) VIC
Zara Geddis VIC
Samantha Love* VIC
Trinity Woodward VI
Bianca Zurrer VIC
Matilda Banfield* WA
Summer Greenway* (gk) WA
Georgia Hiskins WA
Megan McCaffrey, WA
Jaeda Ritchie WA
Sienna Robinson WA
* Were in the Futures Squad last year
2023 Hockey Australia Men’s Futures (U18) Squad
Hamish Morrison ACT
Sebastian Griffith NSW
Oskar Smith NSW
Jared Findlay NSW
Tobias Jenner NT
Tom Campbell* QLD
Oliver Harding* QLD
William Powell* QLD
William Ready* QLD
Daykin Stanger QLD
Quintyn Laskey-Vella (gk) QLD
Matthew Hawthorne QLD
Bryce Hammond SA
Evan Staker (gk) AT
Lucas Toonen SA
Thomas Wycherley SA
Ruben Hoey* BAG
Max Johnstone* BAG
Jack Larkin (gk) TAS
Jack Pritchard BAG
Oscar Pritchard BAG
Oscar Sproule BAG
Oliver Stebbings BAG
Benjamin Graves VIC
Duncan Jackson VI
Quay Leigh VI
Oliver Thompson* VIC
Oliver Will* VIC
Patrick Andreas* VAN
Ian Grobbelaar* WA
Mitchell Hyde* WA
Travis King (gk) WA
* Were in the Futures Squad last year
