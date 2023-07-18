UAE Summer Vacation: From Snowy Slopes to Sea Creatures; 6 Ways to Keep Kids Entertained – News





Malls and indoor play areas in Dubai have been a lifeline for parents looking for entertainment options for themselves and their families published: Tue 18 Jul 2023, 06:00 am As the temperature in the UAE reaches a scorching 50°C, parents in the Emirates will find it challenging to keep their children entertained during the long summer holidays. Fortunately, shopping malls and indoor play areas in Dubai have been a lifeline for many parents looking for entertainment options for themselves and their families. If you need help finding new ways to keep your kids entertained this summer, here are six exciting indoor destinations that guarantee hours of fun. Modhesh World: From rollercoasters to board games to arcade games, there’s a lot on offer at Modhesh World this year. Back for the summer season, the destination has been a firm favorite among UAE residents since its first edition in 2000. With 350 rides spread over 30,000 sqm, it promises hours and hours of endless entertainment for the young and not so young. . Children ride on the Twister, whiz over a go-kart track or take down opponents in the Battleground laser tag park. This year’s new addition is a section called Gamefy, where older kids can play a variety of board games or spend time on gaming consoles. Entry costs: free; rides are payable by Modhesh card which can be topped up with a minimum of Dh100

Times: 10am – 10pm

Location: Hall 3-8 and Dubai World Trade Center Sea World Abu Dhabi: Spend the day at the region’s first marine theme park, home to more than 100,000 animals. With over 15 interactive experiences, attractions and over ten up-close animal encounters, there’s no better way to immerse yourself in the world of oceans and seas. SeaWorld Abu Dhabi also offers immersive, family-friendly experiences across eight themed worlds featuring animal encounters and thrilling rides. Entry fee: Dh375 for a single day ticket for adults, Dh290 for children

Times: 10am – 6pm

Location: Yas Island, Abu Dhabi House of Wisdom: If you want to take your kids away from the screens and let them read, go to one of the several libraries around the country. One such library is the House of Wisdom in Sharjah. With thousands of books to choose from, cozy reading areas, meeting rooms and a café for when you’re hungry, a visit to the House of Wisdom can quickly become a full-day activity. In addition, the library has an ongoing summer camp with many fun activities for kids and workshops for teens and pre-teens. Entrance fee: free. Standard membership costs Dh320 per year for students

Times: 8am – 11pm

Location: Al Juraina, Sharjah. Danube Sports World: If you want a sporty summer, visit the Danube Sports World. The multi-sport arena of more than 200,000 m² features badminton courts, football pitches, indoor cricket pitches, tennis courts, table tennis tables, basketball courts, a gym and multi-purpose rooms. Entry Fee: Varies depending on the activity. From Dh30 for a game of table tennis

Time: 06:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Location: Al Habtoor City – Al Meydan Road Aya: Whether you like looking at the night sky with a million stars, experiencing a room full of mirrors or feeling raindrops on your hand, Aya has something for everyone. The immersive, experiential amusement park offers 12 different zones, each with its own unique theme and interactive elements. During the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS), Aya is running a special offer where children 12 and under can enter for free with a paying adult. Entry fee: Dh99

Times: 10am to 10pm

Location: Wafi City Mall Dubai skiing: Do you want to spend your summer hurtling down a ski slope? Well, Dubai has you sorted. Head to Ski Dubai at the Mall of the Emirates, where young and old visitors have a wide variety of activities to choose from. From enjoying the snow cinema to learning how to ski, from interacting with penguins to enjoying the snow park, there is plenty to do in the indoor theme park. Input: Varies depending on the activity. A summer snow park pass, including free hot chocolate, costs Dh220.

Time: 10am to midnight

