Lindblad POY, Donegan Newcomer Highlight LSWA All-Louisiana Women’s Golf Team – LSU





BATON ROUGE LSU’s Ingrid Lindblad won Player of the Year honors Monday when the Louisiana Sports Writers Association announced its 2023 All-Louisiana Women’s Golf Team. Lindblad was also the top female player in Louisiana in 2020, 2021 and 2022. Tiger Aine Donegan, who came over from Indiana, was named the state’s Newcomer of the Year for a Louisiana freshman player and Latanna Stone was named to the All-Louisiana team. The Swedish native became the first four-time first-team All-America in LSU women’s golf history earlier this past season. She finished fifth in the NCAA championships and tied the school’s 72-hole 7-under 281 (70-72-68-71). Lindblad won twice last season to give her 11 for her decorated career and finished with a batting average of less than 71 for the fourth season in a row. Lindblad became the first LSU women’s golfer to put a total of 54 holes under 200 when she won the Battle at the Beach in Mexico with a three-round total of 195. Donegan, from Ennis County Clare, Ireland, was named Second Team All-SEC after finishing third in the SEC Championships with rounds of 72-71-71 for a 2-under total of 214. Donegan posted 15 round par or less during the year, including three rounds in the 60s. Donegan narrowly missed out on low amateur in the recent US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach, as she was one of four of 28 amateurs to make the 36-hole cut in the event. Stone earned the All-Louisiana Honors for the fourth straight season after a year in which she recorded her first two collegiate wins, including shooting three consecutive rounds of 1-under 71 to win the NCAA East Regional at PGA National. She also finished eighth in the 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur. The Complete 2023 LSWA All-Louisiana Womens Golf Team: WOMAN PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ingrid Lindblad, LSU

LADIES FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Anna Andrysova, ULM

LADIES NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Aine Donegan, LSU

WOMAN COACH OF THE YEAR: Rachel Pollock, ULM LADIES TEAM

Anna Andrysova, ULM

Aine Donegan, LSU

Chantal Duringer, ULM

Ingrid Lindblad, LSU

Latina Stone, LSU

