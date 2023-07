TV tonight: a very uncomfortable but vital look at racism in cricket | Television

Is cricket racist? 11:05 PM, Channel 4 The recently published study of crickets’ lack of inclusiveness made for some very uncomfortable reading. In this documentary, Adil Ray takes an in-depth look, speaking with former Pakistan captain Imran Khan, England international Moeen Ali and Tanni Grey-Thompson, who is currently helping the Yorkshire County Cricket Club navigate the aftermath of their racism scandal. Phil Harrison Why sharks attack 8pm BBC One If the idea of ​​being bitten in half by a shark feels distant and unreal, it probably once was for the people featured in this documentary, the startling footage of recent attacks off the coast of Egypt and Florida. Rubbernecking by the gore is well-balanced, though, with analysis of what’s sparked a resurgence in Jaws-esque horror. Jack Zeel The long road to war 8:20 p.m., PBS America The assassination of Franz Ferdinand is seen as the starting gun, but was the outbreak of the First World War inevitable? This two-part film takes a closer look at the origins of the exhausting conflict, from the geopolitical fallout caused by the decline of the Ottoman Empires to Germany’s rise as a wannabe colonial power. Graeme virtue The first Art of Australia episode, Strangers in a Strange Land, tells the story of how Europeans first saw the new land and its people. Photo: ABC/2013 Serendipity Productions, Wall to Wall Media, Australian Broadcasting Corporation and Screen Australia The Art of Australia 9 p.m., Sky Arts Early on in this fascinating three-part documentary, Edmund Capon describes Australia as a land of migrants. But, as he acknowledges, it’s more complicated than that; this is a land whose original inhabitants were treated as mere flora and fauna by the artists among the settlers who came from the UK. PH Retro Electrical Workshop 9 p.m., yesterday This gently charming new series feels like a response to our era of bargain gadgets with obsolescence built in. Self-proclaimed superfixer Rob Howard and his upcycling comrades, Shamil and Matt, search for vintage items to restore, starting with an 1980s Atari game console. PH The Hajj: A Journey Through Mecca 10.45pm, ITV1 The pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia is a journey that more than 2 million Muslims make each year. Blending historical context, personal experiences and the reflections of those in attendance, this captivating documentary sees Shehab Khan ponder the origins and significance of the journey before undertaking the ritual himself. PH

