Sports
Check out the 2023 T&G Home Team High School Girls Tennis Super Team
The following athletes were named to the T&G Home Team Girls’ Tennis Super Team, as nominated by area coaches and selected by T&G staff.
Player of the Year
Mira McLaren
Westborough High
Seniors, singles
McLaren earned her second straight Super Team honor after leading the Rangers to the Division 2 state finals for the second consecutive season, and she is the Hometeam Girls Tennis Player of the Year. McLaren, a team captain, went 13-4 at No. 1 in singles, helping the Rangers to a 19-3 record. Westborough shut out the first three state final opponents and McLaren came back to win a three-set match in the quarter-finals against Sharon. McLaren was the Mid-Wach A MVP. In the fall she will attend the University of Toronto. She is the daughter of Rajashree and Scott McLaren of Westborough.
Isabelle Frances Aberle
Regional Quaboag
Singles, sophomore
Aberle helped the Cougars to the second round of the Division 4 state tournament. Quaboag fell 5-0 to top seed Hamilton-Wenham, but the chance to make it that far and face Hamilton-Wenham’s No. 1 singles player was Aberle’s most memorable moment of the season. Aberle was a team captain and a SWCL all-star. She won 38 straight matches in the individual SWCL tournament before falling 10-8 in the final. Aberle led Quaboag to a 12-2 record. She plans to attend the University of Connecticut and study horticultural science. She is the daughter of Jill and Ken Aberle of West Warren.
Dia Bhattacharyya
Westborough High
Sophomore, singles
Bhattcharya played on the second hit to help the Rangers to their second consecutive Division 2 final, which was her most memorable moment of the season. Westborough finished another excellent season 19-3. Bhattcharya is a two-time Mid-Wach A all-star. She is interested in studying nursing at university. She is the daughter of Palaka and Ajoy Bhattcharya of Westborough.
AmandaChampagne
Clinton high
Juniors, singles
Champagne earned her second Super Team honor in a row after going undefeated at No. 1 in singles during the regular season. In the Division 4 state tournament, she helped the Gaels to a 5–0 victory over Mount Everett Regional in the preliminary round, and winning her challenging first singles match was her most memorable moment of the season. Champagne was a team captain and she earned Mid-Wach D MVP honors for the second season in a row. She is the daughter of Susan and Richard Champagne of Clinton.
Elena Chen
Westborough High
sophomore, doubles
Chen teamed with her first doubles partner Eliana King to lead the Rangers to the Division 2 state finals for the second straight year. The pair went 18-3 combined and led Westborough to a 19-3 record. The Rangers opened the state tournament with three consecutive 5-0 wins before falling to Masconomet in the final. Chen is the daughter of Doris Wong of Westborough.
Lina Christi
Regional Groton-Dunstable
Seniors, singles
Chishti went 13-0 at No. 1 in singles and helped the Crusaders qualify for the Division 3 state tournament. She set a program record for wins in a three-year span and earned the Mid-Wach for the second straight year C all-star awards. Chishti was a three-year captain and three-time team MVP. Giving her pre-game motivational speeches was her most memorable moment of the season. In the fall, Chishti will go to UMass-Lowell, where she will study data science. She is the daughter of Shahana and Khalid Chishti of Pepperell.
Julie Compston
Uxbridge High
Seniors, singles
Compston earned her second straight Super Team honors after leading the Spartans to an undefeated regular season and the second round of the Division 4 state tournament. At No. 1 singles, Compston went 19–2, including 10–0 against SWCL foes, and helped Uxbridge set a single-season record with 20 wins. The Spartans captured their third consecutive SWCL title. Compston was captain for two years and a three-time SWCL all-star. Playing with her twin brother, Sophie, and winning the SWCL individual singles title were her most memorable moments of the season. In the fall she will attend Boston College, where she will study mathematics. She is the daughter of Marie Compston of Uxbridge.
Sophie Compston
Uxbridge High
Seniors, singles
The Spartans’ No. 2 singles player, Compston helped Uxbridge to an undefeated regular season and the second round of the Division 4 state tournament. The Spartans set a single-season program record with 20 wins. Compston, a two-year captain, helped Uxbridge capture its third SWCL championship in a row. She was a two-time SWCL all-star. Playing with her twin brother Julie and winning the Central Mass. Athletic Directors Association tournament were Compston’s most memorable moments of the season. In the fall she will attend Boston College, where she will study political science. She is the daughter of Marie Compston of Uxbridge.
Elijah King
Westborough High
Seniors, doubles
King, with her first doubles partner Elena Chen, helped the Rangers to their second straight Division 2 final. The Rangers recorded three consecutive 5–0 wins to open the tournament. Westborough finished its excellent season 19-3. King was captain for two years and a two-time Mid-Wach League all-star. In the fall she will attend Syracuse University. She is the daughter of Laura and Adam King of Westborough.
Christ Arielle Kouadio
Leominster High
Seniors, singles
Kouadio became the first player in the program’s history to record 30 wins in three seasons. Kouadio, the No. 1 singles player for the Blue Devils, helped Leominster go 11-9 and earn a berth in the Division 2 state tournament. Her most memorable moment of the season was Senior Night. In the fall she will attend Fordham University. She is the daughter of Christian Kouadio of Leominster.
Pia Obrador
Hopedale High
freshmen, singles
Obrador earned her second straight Super Team honors after going 21-0 in the first singles. Leading the Blue Raiders to the quarterfinals of the Division 4 state tournament was Obrador’s most memorable moment of the season. Obrador has been Hopedale’s No. 1 singles player since she was in seventh grade, and she was the 2023 Dual Valley Conference Player of the Year. She is a two-time DVC all-star. She is the daughter of Kira and Carlos Obrador of Hopedale.
Nora Oliver
Leicester high
Juniors, singles
Oliver went 12-4 at No. 1 in singles to lead the Wolverines to their second straight appearance in the Division 4 state tournament. Her 6–2, 6–1 preliminary round victory against South Hadley, which helped Leicester to a 3–2 win, was Oliver’s most memorable moment of the season. Oliver was a team captain and she earned SWCL all-star honors for the second time. She is also a member of the soccer team and the National Honor Society. She is the daughter of Kristan and Keith Oliver of Worcester.
Honorable Mention
Division 1
Elly Beauchense, Algonquin
Emmy Beauchense, Algonquin
Jenny Cao, Fitchburg
Sadie Cevik, Wachusett
Angelika Dobrikovs, Doherty
Angie Faiola, Wachusett
Riddhi Gulati, Shrewsbury
Aanya Gupta, Shrewsbury
Chali Moua, Fitchburg
Trishua Nikie, Shrewsbury
Olivia Robeau, South
Chloe Williams, South
Xin Zheng, Wachusett
Vivianne Zhou, Wachusett
Division 2
Abby DeWitt, Shepherd Hill
Grace Hanley, Nashoba
Mary Mulyono, Nashoba
Natalia Rucinski, Shepherd Hill
Audrey Russel, Nashoba
Paige Samara, North
Division 3
Arushi Chaudhary, Groton-Dunstable
Joanna Graves, Whitinsville Christian
Nora Petros, Groton-Dunstable
Ally Weedon, Whitinsville Christian
Georgia West, Whitinsville Christian
Division 4
Abigail Aldrich, Hopedale
Molly Baker, Leicester
Chloe Bouchard, Leicester
Helida Corra, West Boylston
Callie Costanza, Hopedale
Katie Ferreira, Littleton\
Cassie Fisher, Bromfield
Avery Guillette, Uxbridge
Sophie Howland, Clinton
Emilie LaPointe, AMSA
Natalia Martin, Clinton
Erin McGrath, Quaboag
Khivi Nanra, Bromfield
Bella Nolan, Uxbridge
Aurora Powers, Quabow
Sohana Sachdev, Littleton
Norah Schwenker, Quaboag
Erin Sullivan, Sutton
Nina Szmanowski, Northbridge
|
