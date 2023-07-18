Check out the 2023 T&G Home Team High School Girls Tennis Super Team

The following athletes were named to the T&G Home Team Girls’ Tennis Super Team, as nominated by area coaches and selected by T&G staff.

Player of the Year

Mira McLaren

Westborough High

Seniors, singles

McLaren earned her second straight Super Team honor after leading the Rangers to the Division 2 state finals for the second consecutive season, and she is the Hometeam Girls Tennis Player of the Year. McLaren, a team captain, went 13-4 at No. 1 in singles, helping the Rangers to a 19-3 record. Westborough shut out the first three state final opponents and McLaren came back to win a three-set match in the quarter-finals against Sharon. McLaren was the Mid-Wach A MVP. In the fall she will attend the University of Toronto. She is the daughter of Rajashree and Scott McLaren of Westborough.

Isabelle Frances Aberle

Regional Quaboag

Singles, sophomore

Aberle helped the Cougars to the second round of the Division 4 state tournament. Quaboag fell 5-0 to top seed Hamilton-Wenham, but the chance to make it that far and face Hamilton-Wenham’s No. 1 singles player was Aberle’s most memorable moment of the season. Aberle was a team captain and a SWCL all-star. She won 38 straight matches in the individual SWCL tournament before falling 10-8 in the final. Aberle led Quaboag to a 12-2 record. She plans to attend the University of Connecticut and study horticultural science. She is the daughter of Jill and Ken Aberle of West Warren.

Dia Bhattacharyya

Westborough High

Sophomore, singles

Bhattcharya played on the second hit to help the Rangers to their second consecutive Division 2 final, which was her most memorable moment of the season. Westborough finished another excellent season 19-3. Bhattcharya is a two-time Mid-Wach A all-star. She is interested in studying nursing at university. She is the daughter of Palaka and Ajoy Bhattcharya of Westborough.

AmandaChampagne

Clinton high

Juniors, singles

Champagne earned her second Super Team honor in a row after going undefeated at No. 1 in singles during the regular season. In the Division 4 state tournament, she helped the Gaels to a 5–0 victory over Mount Everett Regional in the preliminary round, and winning her challenging first singles match was her most memorable moment of the season. Champagne was a team captain and she earned Mid-Wach D MVP honors for the second season in a row. She is the daughter of Susan and Richard Champagne of Clinton.

Elena Chen

Westborough High

sophomore, doubles

Chen teamed with her first doubles partner Eliana King to lead the Rangers to the Division 2 state finals for the second straight year. The pair went 18-3 combined and led Westborough to a 19-3 record. The Rangers opened the state tournament with three consecutive 5-0 wins before falling to Masconomet in the final. Chen is the daughter of Doris Wong of Westborough.

Lina Christi

Regional Groton-Dunstable

Seniors, singles

Chishti went 13-0 at No. 1 in singles and helped the Crusaders qualify for the Division 3 state tournament. She set a program record for wins in a three-year span and earned the Mid-Wach for the second straight year C all-star awards. Chishti was a three-year captain and three-time team MVP. Giving her pre-game motivational speeches was her most memorable moment of the season. In the fall, Chishti will go to UMass-Lowell, where she will study data science. She is the daughter of Shahana and Khalid Chishti of Pepperell.

Julie Compston

Uxbridge High

Seniors, singles

Compston earned her second straight Super Team honors after leading the Spartans to an undefeated regular season and the second round of the Division 4 state tournament. At No. 1 singles, Compston went 19–2, including 10–0 against SWCL foes, and helped Uxbridge set a single-season record with 20 wins. The Spartans captured their third consecutive SWCL title. Compston was captain for two years and a three-time SWCL all-star. Playing with her twin brother, Sophie, and winning the SWCL individual singles title were her most memorable moments of the season. In the fall she will attend Boston College, where she will study mathematics. She is the daughter of Marie Compston of Uxbridge.

Sophie Compston

Uxbridge High

Seniors, singles

The Spartans’ No. 2 singles player, Compston helped Uxbridge to an undefeated regular season and the second round of the Division 4 state tournament. The Spartans set a single-season program record with 20 wins. Compston, a two-year captain, helped Uxbridge capture its third SWCL championship in a row. She was a two-time SWCL all-star. Playing with her twin brother Julie and winning the Central Mass. Athletic Directors Association tournament were Compston’s most memorable moments of the season. In the fall she will attend Boston College, where she will study political science. She is the daughter of Marie Compston of Uxbridge.

Elijah King

Westborough High

Seniors, doubles

King, with her first doubles partner Elena Chen, helped the Rangers to their second straight Division 2 final. The Rangers recorded three consecutive 5–0 wins to open the tournament. Westborough finished its excellent season 19-3. King was captain for two years and a two-time Mid-Wach League all-star. In the fall she will attend Syracuse University. She is the daughter of Laura and Adam King of Westborough.

Christ Arielle Kouadio

Leominster High

Seniors, singles

Kouadio became the first player in the program’s history to record 30 wins in three seasons. Kouadio, the No. 1 singles player for the Blue Devils, helped Leominster go 11-9 and earn a berth in the Division 2 state tournament. Her most memorable moment of the season was Senior Night. In the fall she will attend Fordham University. She is the daughter of Christian Kouadio of Leominster.

Pia Obrador

Hopedale High

freshmen, singles

Obrador earned her second straight Super Team honors after going 21-0 in the first singles. Leading the Blue Raiders to the quarterfinals of the Division 4 state tournament was Obrador’s most memorable moment of the season. Obrador has been Hopedale’s No. 1 singles player since she was in seventh grade, and she was the 2023 Dual Valley Conference Player of the Year. She is a two-time DVC all-star. She is the daughter of Kira and Carlos Obrador of Hopedale.

Nora Oliver

Leicester high

Juniors, singles

Oliver went 12-4 at No. 1 in singles to lead the Wolverines to their second straight appearance in the Division 4 state tournament. Her 6–2, 6–1 preliminary round victory against South Hadley, which helped Leicester to a 3–2 win, was Oliver’s most memorable moment of the season. Oliver was a team captain and she earned SWCL all-star honors for the second time. She is also a member of the soccer team and the National Honor Society. She is the daughter of Kristan and Keith Oliver of Worcester.

Honorable Mention

Division 1

Elly Beauchense, Algonquin

Emmy Beauchense, Algonquin

Jenny Cao, Fitchburg

Sadie Cevik, Wachusett

Angelika Dobrikovs, Doherty

Angie Faiola, Wachusett

Riddhi Gulati, Shrewsbury

Aanya Gupta, Shrewsbury

Chali Moua, Fitchburg

Trishua Nikie, Shrewsbury

Olivia Robeau, South

Chloe Williams, South

Xin Zheng, Wachusett

Vivianne Zhou, Wachusett

Division 2

Abby DeWitt, Shepherd Hill

Grace Hanley, Nashoba

Mary Mulyono, Nashoba

Natalia Rucinski, Shepherd Hill

Audrey Russel, Nashoba

Paige Samara, North

Division 3

Arushi Chaudhary, Groton-Dunstable

Joanna Graves, Whitinsville Christian

Nora Petros, Groton-Dunstable

Ally Weedon, Whitinsville Christian

Georgia West, Whitinsville Christian

Division 4

Abigail Aldrich, Hopedale

Molly Baker, Leicester

Chloe Bouchard, Leicester

Helida Corra, West Boylston

Callie Costanza, Hopedale

Katie Ferreira, Littleton\

Cassie Fisher, Bromfield

Avery Guillette, Uxbridge

Sophie Howland, Clinton

Emilie LaPointe, AMSA

Natalia Martin, Clinton

Erin McGrath, Quaboag

Khivi Nanra, Bromfield

Bella Nolan, Uxbridge

Aurora Powers, Quabow

Sohana Sachdev, Littleton

Norah Schwenker, Quaboag

Erin Sullivan, Sutton

Nina Szmanowski, Northbridge