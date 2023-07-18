US replaces New Zealand

The New Zealand women’s team will not participate in the FIH Hockey Pro League next season. This follows a decision by Hockey New Zealand to withdraw from the competition, despite avoiding relegation on the field of play. However, the New Zealand Hockey Board made it clear that the team would seek to rejoin the FIH Hockey Pro League after 2024. Black Sticks must win the FIH Hockey Nations Cup, the qualifying path to the FIH Hockey Pro League.

Due to New Zealand’s withdrawal, USA, which finished last in the recently concluded season, will retain its place among the participating countries for the upcoming season.

Anthony Crummy, CEO of Hockey New Zealand said: As one of the league’s founding members, this was a difficult decision for us, but the right one to ensure we are in the best position to qualify and prepare for the most important event on our calendar, the Olympics. The doubling of travel costs in a post-Covid environment and travel volume coupled with the timing of Season 5 events into a busy 2024 meant it’s simply not possible to compete in the Pro League while qualifying and prepare you adequately for the Olympic Games.

U.S. Field Hockey Executive Director Simon Hoskins stated: We are sorry to hear that New Zealand women have withdrawn. For the US, we are excited about the opportunity to continue in the FIH Hockey Pro League. Our young and ever-improving team will try to impress in Season 5.

FIH CEO Thierry Weil said: “It is of course heartbreaking to see that a team that has fought so hard to avoid relegation will ultimately not be able to stay. Especially as FIH and the participating countries have jointly developed and adapted the FIH Hockey Pro League since its launch to establish to establish a format that is not only more sustainable, but ultimately profitable for all, but with Hockey New Zealand’s commitment to do their very best to be part of the FIH Hockey Pro League journey again soon, I am sure convinced that we Black Sticks sooner rather than later. In the meantime, we are very much looking forward to seeing the USA team compete in the Pro League again next season as they build for the future and especially for the 2028 Olympics they will host in Los Angeles.

FIH will soon announce the final game schedule for the 2023-2024 FIH Hockey Pro League season.

