Sports
Swimming and diving has selected 42 as CSCAA Scholar All-Americans
Austin, Texas Texas Swimming and Diving had 42 student-athletes named College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Scholar All-Americans, the organization has announced. In addition, both the men’s and women’s teams were recognized as CSCAA Scholar All-America teams for the 2023 spring semester.
The women’s team set program records for total selections (21) and first team honors (17), while the men’s team recorded the most team selections since 2020-21.
To qualify for First-Team Scholar All-America, student-athletes achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 and competed in their national championship. Second-team selections also achieved a GPA of 3.50 or higher and earned a “B” time standard for the national championship or competed in a diving zone qualifier.
For team recognition, squads were required to post a minimum 3.0 GPA to earn the 2021 fall semester award. The Texas women posted a GPA of 3.52 last semester, while the men posted a GPA of 3.22.
Women’s Swimming and Diving Scholar All-Americans
First team
Jane Boyle
Olivia Bray
Sarah Carruthers
Grace Cooper
Channing Hanley
Hailey Hernandez
Lydia Jacoby
Kyla Leibel
Tall woman
Dakota Luther
Olivia MacMurray
Bridget O’Neil
Kelly pass
Abby Pfeifer
Bridget Semenuk
Jordan Skiken
Emma Sticklen
Second team
Pursue Davison
Megan DiMartile
Lindsey Hosch
Jordan Morgan
Swimming and Diving Scientist for Men’s All-Americans
First team
Coby Carranza
Will Chan
Caspar Raven
Cole Crane
Noah Duperre
Alec Enyeart
Carson Foster
Jack Foster
Luke Hobson
David Johnson
Daniel Krueger
Braden vines
Alex Zettel
Second team
Spencer Aurnou-Rhees
Ryan Brannon
Paul downgraded
Ethan Doehler
Andrew Gawin Parigini
Nathan Quarterman
Holden Smith
Andrew Zettle
