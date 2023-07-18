BYU football expectations, future schedules

ARLINGTON, Texas— BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe was a popular man at Big 12 Media Days last week.

The 19-year-old AD flew with coach Kalani Sitake, BYU players and his athletic department staff to AT&T Stadium on a private jet provided by a donor.

KSL Sports spent some time with Holmoe asking him several questions about the BYU football program.

Here are some of the noteworthy comments from that exchange.

Experience at Big 12 Media Days

Tom Holmoe: It’s super exciting to be able to come to Dallas. You step into this Cowboys Stadium, you look around, you see how it’s set up, you see all your peers, you see 700 media members who are accredited, you start to see the players who are the performers, the coaches, and you start to to realize, “Hey, we’re not in Kansas anymore.” Well, we’ll be in Kansas soon. But it’s time.

BYU football brand

How do you see the BYU football brand being taken to the next level by being part of the Big 12?

Holmoe: I think just being part of the Big 12 makes you look up the board, and there are 14 teams this year, and you’re one of them. Thus you get the power the overall power of the total whole. We are part of the whole. I don’t want BYU hanging on the tail of the Big 12.

From the day we got in, I’ve been telling [former Big 12 Commissioner] Bob Bowlsby that our intention was that we would be great partners for the Big 12. That we would contribute to the overall success in many ways. And that means not just on the pitch, but the energy, the fan experience, the match day vibe in so many ways. As well as hopefully winning championships and contributions on an NCAA basis and tournaments. So we have a lot of work to do to be a great partner. But that’s what we fully intend to do.

Expectations for the 2023 BYU football season

What do you think of the work Kalani Sitake has done in updating the roster in the Transfer Portal and what are your expectations for this year?

Holmoe: I think this is going to be a really good team. And I think Kalani and his staff have done a really good job of looking at different ways of doing things by looking at strategy knowing that you’re getting into a Big 12 where you’re going to be in a league where you’re learning the styles know of teams you play against year after year.

As an Independent, we played against different teams every year. So it was sometimes quite difficult for Kalani and his staff to have to look at a team for the first time to figure out how they play and strategically align them. He picked up several players and we made some changes to our staff.

I think internally, philosophy on how they approach [the season] and Kalani is always looking to strengthen the culture. So I like what he brings. I like the relationships he has created and I am very optimistic about a good season this year.

Financial stakes among Big 12 programs

Where does BYU rank in terms of financial commitment to the football coaching staff in the Big 12?

Holmoe: I’m certainly not going to answer that question. We are a private school and don’t have to make that public. And we don’t.

But I think my conversations with Kalani about what we need to be competitive are genuine. We have conversations and tug at each other and we always work things out. So over the past few years, we’ve taken a number of steps that Kalani said were essential. But Kalani isn’t just going to do things to get an average or hit a certain number in the Big 12. We will do what we have to do to be successful and Kalani and I are in good agreement on that.

Kalani and LaVell

See you LaVell [Edwards]-like qualities in Kalani maybe?

Holmoe: Absolutely. Kalani and LaVell are two different people. But just knowing the respect they had for each other and being around Kalani every day the number of times he refers to LaVell and the things he did or what he would have done in a situation that’s the current time let me seeing that he’s learned and continues to shape himself and his coaching acumen around what LaVell taught a little bit.

I think it’s interesting that sometimes we refer to LaVell now years after he coached in things that we now realize and learn that we didn’t in the past. So his legacy continues to shine for everyone in the program.

Holmoe’s take on BYU football nonconference schedules in the Big 12 era

Later on, if there are actually open dates in the non-conference schedule, do you envision BYU playing teams from coast to coast or do you stay local in the non-conference and then worry about travel in conference play?

Holmoe: I think I’ve been saying this for years, when you’re at a Power Five conference, you play eight or nine big games a year. When we were an Independent you can’t get that many games a year, you just can’t get them. So you have to put together some kind of schedule. Strategy for non-conference games now will be based on the strength of our team, the depth of our team, where we are in the conference and who we’re playing next year, where we’re playing.

The difficult thing about that is that you try to predict that for years. Kalani and I will probably continue to explore our non-conference schedule. We’ve had non-conference schedules for several years because we tried to get rid of some of the games that we couldn’t play because we only get three a year we were forced to move some of those independent games that were scheduled to the future for non-conference games. So there will come a time when that runs out and we have to schedule more non-conference games, but that will be between me and Kalani.

Weekday games for BYU football

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said he runs all scheduling moves past the ADs, especially weekday games. Is there anything you’ve told Yormark you’d like to see for BYU in league schedules and what’s something he’s had you sign?

Holmoe: Yes, we play games during the week. I think BYU football built our brand [playing weekday games]. We played forever games against Utah State over General Conference weekend. That was something no one wanted to play on Thursday or Friday night now. So we’ve gotten a lot of exposure over the last 40 years playing Thursday or Friday nights. Then we were able to do that in the Mountain West Conference with their TV deal. We volunteered because we felt it was important to continue.

See, some of our biggest games have been night games against really good teams, where the whole country can be seen. I don’t see why that would change. Now we’re not going to play several games a year, but I can’t imagine that we wouldn’t play one or two games a year on a non-Saturday.

