Watch: Djokovic bursts into tears, calls Wimbledon loss as Federer retaliates | Tennis news





Only one player had managed to beat Novak Djokovic on Center Court before Sunday, and that was 10 years ago. Moreover, Djokovic never lost a Grand Slam match after winning the opening set, with a stunning 78-0 record in such situations. But Carlos Alcaraz defied all odds, shattering every piece of history en route to an insane 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 victory over Djokovic to claim his first place finish. Wimbledon and second Grand Slam title. After the loss, which left him in tears, Djokovic admitted that he should not have beaten Roger Federer in that famous 2019 final, adding that the loss to Alcaraz made it “right”. Serbia’s Novak Djokovic cries after losing to Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in the men’s singles final on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships It was Djokovic’s first ever defeat in 46 games on Center Court, since July 7, 2013 against Andy Murray, the only other time he has ever lost in the Wimbledon final. It was his first ever defeat in the tournament since 2017 and his first Grand Slam defeat in 27 matches since he last lost to another Spaniard, Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals of the 2022 French Open. After the match, when Djokovic addressed his youngest son Stefan, who spent the four hours and 42 minutes of the epic clash in his box, he was left dejected and burst into tears. “Yeah, it’s nice to see my son still smiling there,” he said before stopping his court interview to cry. Through tears he added: I love you, thank you for supporting me and I’ll give you a big hug and we can all love each other. Maybe I should have lost to Federer Despite being heartbroken at not claiming a record 24th Grand Slam trophy and extending his reign at Wimbledon, he managed to pull himself up and bring a smile to the crowd as he admitted he was tied after winning many close Grand Slam finals, as he referred to the 2019 Final against Federer, where he saved Championship points to successfully defend his title. Djokovic continued: “As far as I’m concerned, of course you never like to lose games like this. But you know, I think when all the emotions are resolved, I still have to be very grateful, because I’ve had many many in the past , won many tight and exciting matches here just to name a few you know 2019 against Roger in that final when I was down match points maybe I should have lost some finals that I won so I think this even Steven’s.’ The world No. 2 also jokingly said he never knew Alcaraz would bother him on grass after causing trouble on clay and hard courts, as the Spaniard claimed a Wimbledon title in his fourth career grass court event. In fact, it was only his second title to surface, having won at the Queen’s two weeks ago. “Not so good for me, but good for Carlos,” he admitted. “I have to start with praise for Carlos and his team. What a quality at the end of the game when you had to serve it out. You can make some big plays in the big situation and you absolutely deserve it. Great. “I thought I would only have problems with you on clay and hard courts, but not on grass, but now of course it’s a different story than this year. Congratulations, great way to adapt to the surface. You may have a played once or twice. Amazing what you did in Queens and congratulations to everyone on your team.” ABOUT THE AUTHOR At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work around the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews, reviews, stat-based technical analysis, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey, motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more. …View details

