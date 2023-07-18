Auckland players dominate the North Island table tennis championships





Warwick Smith/Stuff North Shores Timothy Choi won the men’s open singles final at the North Island individual open and para table tennis championships in Palmerston North.

Major titles in the North Island Individual Open and Para Table Tennis Championships went to players from Auckland. The four-day tournament, with 168 participants, concluded on Sunday in the Arena, with many of the best players in the country. It was Manawat’s first major tournament since 2018. North Shore’s Timothy Choi won the men’s open singles title, beating Alfred Dela Pena of Waitemat 4-2 in the final. The pair had some good fights during the tournament. Dela Pena had won in the group stage, but 15-year-old Choi turned the result around in the final. Choi also won the under-19 boys final, defeating Jeffrey Guo 3-1. Choi and August Xiao (North Shore) won the men’s open doubles, beating Manawats Matt Ball and Max Henderson (Bay of Plenty) 3-2 in the final. In the open women’s singles, top seed Joanna Yang of Auckland went undefeated, beating Ayumi Emilie Moriyama-Picard of Auckland 4–0 in the final. Warwick Smith/Stuff Auckland’s Joanna Yang won the women’s singles open title. Yang also won the under-19 girls competition, beating Jocelyn Zuyan Lam (Auckland) 3-0 in the final. Sarah Her-Lee and Zuyan Lam won the open women’s singles, winning the final 3-1 against the North Shore pair of Angel Han and Ariel Liu. Dela Pena and Her-Lee won the open mixed doubles, defeating Yang and Roger Wang 3-1 in the final. Manawats Tim Seaholme and former Manawat payer Abbey Webb, who now lives in Canterbury, came third. The only Manawat player to win a title was Seaholme, who won the Over-40 Men’s Singles. Ball finished fifth in the men’s singles. Warwick Smith/Stuff Manawat’s Matt Ball finished fifth in the open men’s singles.

