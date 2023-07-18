Cunningham Announces Executive Staff Updates for 2023-24





Zach Stipe Employee AD / Communication CINCINNATI John Cunningham, director of athletics at the University of Cincinnati, announced several updates to his executive staff on Monday. Bria McLaurin, Keri Thoman and Trever Wright were added to Cunningham’s executive staff, while three senior administrators were given new titles or responsibilities. McLaurin joined the Bearcats in 2021 and oversees ticket sales and operations as Associate AD/Ticketing, while Thoman, who joined Cincinnati in 2008, serves as Associate AD/Director of Academic Services, overseeing women’s soccer and lacrosse for women. Wright came to UC in 2014 and has been an Associate AD for Compliance since 2018. He oversees track and field and cross country. John Daniel was promoted to Deputy AD/Chief Financial Officer. He has been UC’s CFO and member of the executive staff since April 2022. Daniel is also the administrative supervisor for football. Brad Pike moved to a newly created role of AD chief of staff, where he will report directly to Cunningham and assist in all administrative operations for the athletic department, in addition to overseeing the men’s basketball program. Pike joined UC in May 2022 as an Executive Senior Associate AD for Wellness. He will continue to oversee the health and wellness initiatives of the Bearcats’ student-athlete. Deputy AD/External Anthony Di Fino will expand his role to oversee executive staff and UCATS, the fundraising arm for Cincinnati Athletics. Di Fino will continue to oversee all external operations, including ticketing and service, fan experience and engagement, and The Agency (creative/communications/digital). “As we head into our new fiscal year and as we enter the Big 12, I spent time evaluating our department and decided it was the right time to expand our executive staff to include all of our sports supervisors and those who support our lead monetization efforts,” Cunningham said. “Our mission to connect our community, improve our university and change the lives of student-athletes continues. These changes will enable our department to operate more efficiently and will make us better equipped to take on the constantly evolving world of college athletics to handle, especially in the Name, Image and Likeness era.” Cincinnati Athletics Executive Staff 2023-24 John Cunningham, Director of Athletics

John Daniel, Deputy AD/CFO

AnthonyDi Fino, Deputy AD, External Relations

Maggie McKinley, Deputy AD, Senior Woman Administrator

Brad Pike, Chief of Staff

Karen Hatcher, Executive Senior Associate AD/Assistant VP, Principal Gifts Athletics

Joe Luckey, Executive Senior Associate AD, Student-Athlete Support Services

Brad Okel, UCAT’s Executive Director

Ben Hofstetter, Senior Associate AD, Digital & Strategic Engagement

Bria McLaurin, AD Employee, Ticket Sales

Michael Thomas, Associate AD, Major and Principal Gifts/Senior Director of Development Athletics

Keri Thoman, Associate AD, Director of Academic Services

Trever Wright, Associate AD, Compliance and Administration -GoBEARCATS.com-

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gobearcats.com/news/2023/7/17/general-cunningham-announces-executive-staff-updates-for-2023-24.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos