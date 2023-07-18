What is Major League Cricket? How does it work? Who’s playing? Schedule, how to watch, team names, dates





Major League Cricket is here! After a long wait, T20 cricket has finally arrived in the US as the organizers try to grow the sport in the country. Jason Roy, Kieron Pollard and Aaron Finch are the big names competing as six teams battle it out for the inaugural MLC trophy. We’ve got everything you need to know when the action gets underway… What is Major League Cricket? Major League Cricket is the latest T20 tournament to launch, following the development of several others around the world such as the Indian Premier League (IPL). Both the International Cricket Council (ICC) and USA Cricket have endorsed the event. However, the tournament – 19 games in total – does not count towards official records, as the US is not a full-fledged country. How Does Major League Cricket Work? The cricket format is the same as other T20 tournaments, with each team having an innings of 20 overs. The scheduling format sees a round-robin-up first, followed by an ‘eliminator’ match, two ‘qualifiers’ and then the final. How to Watch Major League Cricket Major League Cricket is broadcast on TNT Sports in the UK with every match broadcast live. The streaming home for TNT Sports in the UK is discovery+ where fans can enjoy a subscription with TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment in one destination. When does Major League Cricket start? The first edition of Major League Cricket will run from July 13-30, 2023. In the first game on July 13, Texas Super Kings beat Los Angeles Knight Riders by 69 runs in Dallas. Which cities do Major League Cricket teams come from? These are the six teams that compete in Major League Cricket: Los Angeles Knight Riders

M.I. New York

Unicorns from San Francisco

Orcas in Seattle

Texan super kings

Washington freedom Who Plays Major League Cricket? Some of world cricket’s biggest stars will play in the inaugural edition of the MLC, including: The Angels: Jason Roy, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell

Jason Roy, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell New York: Rashid Khan, Trent Boult, Kieron Pollard

Rashid Khan, Trent Boult, Kieron Pollard San Francisco : Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Corey Anderson, Liam Plunkett

: Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Corey Anderson, Liam Plunkett Texas: Faf du Plessis, Devon Conway, David Miller

Faf du Plessis, Devon Conway, David Miller Seattle: Quinton de Kock, Shimron Hetmyer, Imad Wasim, Sikandar Raza

Quinton de Kock, Shimron Hetmyer, Imad Wasim, Sikandar Raza Washington: Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen The teams were chosen using a player draw held back in March. Where are the matches played? Two venues will be used for the 2023 MLC Tournament: Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas, and Church Street Park Stadium in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eurosport.com/cricket/what-is-major-league-cricket-how-does-it-work-who-is-playing-schedule-how-to-watch-team-names-dates_sto9700699/story.shtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos