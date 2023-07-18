Sports
Tennis star ‘sabotaged’ by fan at last hole celebrity event, Steph Curry wins
Gulf channel
Rory McIlroy and Robert MacIntyre weren’t the only golfers involved in a back-nine battle on Sunday.
Nearly 5,000 miles away, on the shores of Lake Tahoe, the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship also concluded. And while the quality of golf was not rather what golf fans on the other side of the pond were treated to, there was still plenty of drama.
NBA all-star Steph Curry teamed up with former American tennis star Mardy Fish during the final round, and their duel came down to the last hole and not without controversy.
With Fish just three points ahead of Curry on the stableford standings heading into the final hole, the margin was thin. If Fish wanted to become a three-time champion of the tournament, he needed a birdie on the par-5 finisher.
With credit on the last tee, Fish stepped forward as he had to put himself on the fairway to view the green in half. But at the height of his backswing, a loud noise came from the gallery.
“Someone screamed straight into their backswing on the way down,” the announcer said. “That was terrible.”
Fish and his caddy immediately turned to the crowd for the culprit as his driveway hooked low and into the trees.
“Was it on purpose?” asked an announcer.
“Yes,” said the reporter on the track. “That was timed. That was on purpose.”
The broadcast did not mention whether the perpetrator was ever apprehended.
“That is unacceptable,” said the announcer.
Fish managed to save par, but when countered with an eagle, the Golden State Warriors’ guard scored his first American Century victory.
To Fish’s credit, he didn’t make much of a fuss about the incident, only saying, “It was a bit of a shame there on the tee box there on 18 not to have a full swing there, and then of course a layup. It is what it is.”
“You have to recognize it’s an unfortunate situation,” Curry later told reporters. “I don’t know what Mardy said about it, but I appreciate the way he handled it. You don’t want to experience that at a time like this.”
Curry was more elaborate.
“You have to recognize that it’s an unfortunate situation,” he said. ‘I don’t even know what to call him. I don’t want to mention names. But a man who briefly tried to sabotage what was going on.
“Mardy is such a class act and I complimented the way he bounced back to give himself a chance to putt on the last hole. It’s kind of hard to recognize that and also understand that if I make that putt, like you said, we’ll go to a playoff, and if he makes that putt on the green, he wins.
“It’s tough. Like I said, I hated it. At that point, like all the other fans, I was embarrassed because there’s so much great love for the 99.9 percent of the other people who come into this environment and all that being supportive and bringing so much energy, and you have one man who loses his mind for a second.
“I don’t know what Mardy said about it, but I appreciate the way he handled it. You don’t want to experience that at a time like this.”
|
Sources
2/ https://golf.com/lifestyle/celebrities/mardy-fish-backswing-scream-acc/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- President Joko Widodo appoints ministers and 5 deputy ministers
- Australian Netflix actor Luke Cook reveals shockingly low salary as SAG-AFRA strike ends Hollywood
- Tennis star ‘sabotaged’ by fan at last hole celebrity event, Steph Curry wins
- AppsFlyer Shows Positive Signs in Global Trends in Online Retail for Holiday 2023 — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- Sea weather: cloudy week, with rain continuing
- Being a little overweight is not so bad for older people
- Donald Trump arrested: Jack Smith seeks classified protective order to ‘avoid further delays’ | News
- Saudi Arabia strikes deal to buy Turkish drones
- Rishi Sunak, Boris Johnson | Controversial UK immigration law passed by parliament
- Air quality deteriorates again as smoke from Canadian wildfires returns to US
- Famous Indian politicians whose children entered Bollywood, Riteish Deshmukh to Bhumi Pednekar
- Boise State launches “We Win, You Win” home soccer promotion