Tennis star ‘sabotaged’ by fan at last hole celebrity event, Steph Curry wins

When Mardy Fish took his last ride at the American Century Championship, a fan screamed at an inopportune moment.

Rory McIlroy and Robert MacIntyre weren’t the only golfers involved in a back-nine battle on Sunday.

Nearly 5,000 miles away, on the shores of Lake Tahoe, the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship also concluded. And while the quality of golf was not rather what golf fans on the other side of the pond were treated to, there was still plenty of drama.

NBA all-star Steph Curry teamed up with former American tennis star Mardy Fish during the final round, and their duel came down to the last hole and not without controversy.

With Fish just three points ahead of Curry on the stableford standings heading into the final hole, the margin was thin. If Fish wanted to become a three-time champion of the tournament, he needed a birdie on the par-5 finisher.

With credit on the last tee, Fish stepped forward as he had to put himself on the fairway to view the green in half. But at the height of his backswing, a loud noise came from the gallery.

“Someone screamed straight into their backswing on the way down,” the announcer said. “That was terrible.”

Fish and his caddy immediately turned to the crowd for the culprit as his driveway hooked low and into the trees.

“Was it on purpose?” asked an announcer.

“Yes,” said the reporter on the track. “That was timed. That was on purpose.”

The broadcast did not mention whether the perpetrator was ever apprehended.

“That is unacceptable,” said the announcer.

Fish managed to save par, but when countered with an eagle, the Golden State Warriors’ guard scored his first American Century victory.

To Fish’s credit, he didn’t make much of a fuss about the incident, only saying, “It was a bit of a shame there on the tee box there on 18 not to have a full swing there, and then of course a layup. It is what it is.”

“You have to recognize it’s an unfortunate situation,” Curry later told reporters. “I don’t know what Mardy said about it, but I appreciate the way he handled it. You don’t want to experience that at a time like this.”

Curry was more elaborate.

“You have to recognize that it’s an unfortunate situation,” he said. ‘I don’t even know what to call him. I don’t want to mention names. But a man who briefly tried to sabotage what was going on.

“Mardy is such a class act and I complimented the way he bounced back to give himself a chance to putt on the last hole. It’s kind of hard to recognize that and also understand that if I make that putt, like you said, we’ll go to a playoff, and if he makes that putt on the green, he wins.

“It’s tough. Like I said, I hated it. At that point, like all the other fans, I was embarrassed because there’s so much great love for the 99.9 percent of the other people who come into this environment and all that being supportive and bringing so much energy, and you have one man who loses his mind for a second.

“I don’t know what Mardy said about it, but I appreciate the way he handled it. You don’t want to experience that at a time like this.”