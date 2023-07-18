Michigan hockey adds two assistants, adjusts current coaching staff





On Monday, Michigan’s hockey staff underwent some adjustments in preparation for the upcoming season. Wolverines coach Brandon Naurato added two new assistant coaches, with Matt Deschamps and Kevin Reiter. Naurato also named former assistant coach Rob Rassey assistant head coach following Bill Muckalt’s departure, and former video coordinator Evan Hall was named director of hockey operations after Topher Scott parted ways with Michigan through a tweet Monday morning. Both Deschamps and Reiter bring with them a plethora of coaching experience, especially on the defensive end of the game. Last season we led the country in goals for Naurato said. And with the addition of Deschamps and Reiter, they’re going to make the defensive side of our game much better and it’s going to have a huge impact on hockey in Michigan. Deschamps comes to Ann Arbor after spending the past three seasons with the USHL’s Chicago Steel. During his time with the Steel, where he started as an assistant coach before being promoted to associate head coach, Deschamps coached two USHL Players of the Year, 15 all-USHL selections, and 30 players called up to the NHL, including several current and former Michigan players. players. According to Naurato, Deschamps will execute the penalty kill in an area where the Wolverines have seen some inconsistencies, tying for worst penalty kill last season percentage in the NCAA Division I and the defenders in the game. Deschamps is one of the best defensive developers in the game of hockey, Naurato said. His attention to detail on the technical and tactical aspects with the puck, and more importantly, off the puck is next level. Reiter comes to Michigan from the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, where he began as a goaltender coach in 2013 before transitioning to director of player personnel four years later. Reiter also served as goalkeeping coach for the 2019 and 2021 U.S. Men’s National Team, and was an assistant and goalkeeping coach for a professional team in Italy for two seasons before joining the USNTDP. Reiter will support Rassey in recruiting and roster management, according to Naurato, with a focus on goaltenders. We believe Michigan in general is about player development, Naurato said. Adding a full-time goalkeeper coach, who will be there seven days a week, will have a huge impact on our program. With the addition of Deschamps and Reiter and the elevation of Rassey and Hall, Naurato looks set to build a well-rounded coaching staff to support him as he enters his second season at the helm of the Wolverines. Related articles

