Sports
Commonwealth Games canceled by the Government of Victoria
The Australian state of Victoria will not host the 2026 Commonwealth Games due to anticipated cost overruns, casting doubt on the future of the quadrennial multi-sport meeting.
Victoria State Premier Dan Andrews said the cost of the Games, to be held in four regional hubs, could run into more than $[AU]7 billion ($4.8 billion) of a budgeted $[AU]2.6 billion if they continued.
“Frankly $[AU]6-$[AU]7 billion for a 12-day sporting event, we’re not doing that,” Andrews said at a news conference.
“I will not take money from hospitals and schools to fund an event three times the cost estimated and budgeted for last year.”
Andrews said Victoria had already informed the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) global governing body in “amicable meetings”, but the cost of breaking the 2026 contract was yet to be determined.
The CGF and local governing body Commonwealth Games Australia did not immediately comment.
The sporting event for mostly former British colonies has struggled to stay relevant, with four of the last five editions held in Australia or Britain.
The English city of Birmingham stepped in to host the 2022 Games after South Africa were stripped of them in 2017 due to lack of progress in preparations.
Victoria stepped in to bid for the 2026 Games when no other country showed interest.
Officials had talked about the old benefits of new infrastructure in the regional hubs of Geelong, Ballarat, Bendigo and Gippsland, and an economic boost of more than A$3 billion from tourism and thousands of new jobs.
“As a state, we were of course willing to help, but of course not at any cost and only if there were lasting benefits to Victorian communities and to the entire state,” Andrews said.
The government would spend more than $ instead[AU]2 billion on a “regional package” that would include the construction of all permanent sports facilities intended for the Games, along with $[AU]1 billion earmarked for social and affordable housing.
But Craig Phillips, CEO of Commonwealth Games Australia [CGA]denounced the Andrews government’s decision, declaring the said cost increase as a “gross exaggeration” of the actual figures.
“The Victorian Government’s announcement today is beyond disappointing,” Phillip said via a press release. “It is an all-encompassing disappointment to the athletes, the excited host communities, First Nations Australians who have been at the heart of the Games, and the millions of fans who would have embraced a sixth home game in Australia.
“The multi-city delivery model for Victoria 2026 was an approach proposed by the Victorian Government, in line with the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) strategic roadmap.
“It was pitched to the CGF after the Commonwealth Games Australia (CGA) raised interest from several states to host the Games. They did not step in as hosts at the last minute as stated by the Prime Minister earlier today.
“The detailed budgetary implications announced today have not been observed or discussed with the CGF [Commonwealth Games Federation] or CGA before you are notified of the Government’s decision.
“The stated cost overruns are, in our opinion, a gross exaggeration and do not reflect the operating costs presented to the Victoria 2026 Organizing Committee Board in June.”
Phillips also said the decision had “jeopardized Melbourne and Victoria’s status as the sporting capital of the world”.
Shortly after the announcement, Australian sports officials touted the nation’s largest state, New South Wales, as an alternate host for 2026.
Sydney, the NSW state capital, hosted the 2000 Olympic Games.
“There is no question that we have the venues… and March would be a good time to organize it,” John Coates, vice-chairman of the International Olympic Committee and former Australian Olympic Committee boss, said in comments published by Sydney’s Daily telegram.
“I’d love to see it come here… The sports have the ability to host it.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/commonwealth-games/story/_/id/38026402/commonwealth-games-cancelled-victoria-government
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Goldman Sachs lowers the likelihood of a US recession in the next 12 months
- EXCLUSIVE: Keerthy Suresh gears up for Bollywood debut with action artist Varun Dhawan-Atlee
- Commonwealth Games canceled by the Government of Victoria
- WH Official: Why Crimea Bridge Attack Will Have No Impact on Russian Strategy
- How Bhumi Pednekar carved a niche in Bollywood with girl-next-door characters
- I have 100 Barbie dolls and I only wear pink, I’m afraid it will disgust men
- Trump’s second term would be a nonstop shooting, says John Kelly
- UK eases visa rules for foreign builders amid Brexit shortfalls | building industry
- Actress, singer and style icon Jane Birkin dies in Paris aged 76
- Michigan hockey adds two assistants, adjusts current coaching staff
- S|W: SaaS Weekly Hypercontexts HR Pivot Aims to Use AI to Accelerate Performance Reviews
- Immunization of children begins recovery after the fall of COVID-19