Commonwealth Games canceled by the Government of Victoria

The Australian state of Victoria will not host the 2026 Commonwealth Games due to anticipated cost overruns, casting doubt on the future of the quadrennial multi-sport meeting.

Victoria State Premier Dan Andrews said the cost of the Games, to be held in four regional hubs, could run into more than $[AU]7 billion ($4.8 billion) of a budgeted $[AU]2.6 billion if they continued.

“Frankly $[AU]6-$[AU]7 billion for a 12-day sporting event, we’re not doing that,” Andrews said at a news conference.

“I will not take money from hospitals and schools to fund an event three times the cost estimated and budgeted for last year.”

Andrews said Victoria had already informed the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) global governing body in “amicable meetings”, but the cost of breaking the 2026 contract was yet to be determined.

The CGF and local governing body Commonwealth Games Australia did not immediately comment.

The sporting event for mostly former British colonies has struggled to stay relevant, with four of the last five editions held in Australia or Britain.

The English city of Birmingham stepped in to host the 2022 Games after South Africa were stripped of them in 2017 due to lack of progress in preparations.

Victoria stepped in to bid for the 2026 Games when no other country showed interest.

Officials had talked about the old benefits of new infrastructure in the regional hubs of Geelong, Ballarat, Bendigo and Gippsland, and an economic boost of more than A$3 billion from tourism and thousands of new jobs.

“As a state, we were of course willing to help, but of course not at any cost and only if there were lasting benefits to Victorian communities and to the entire state,” Andrews said.

The government would spend more than $ instead[AU]2 billion on a “regional package” that would include the construction of all permanent sports facilities intended for the Games, along with $[AU]1 billion earmarked for social and affordable housing.

Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews has already faced heavy criticism over his government’s decision to abandon the 2026 Commonwealth Games Luis Ascui/The Age via Getty Images

But Craig Phillips, CEO of Commonwealth Games Australia [CGA]denounced the Andrews government’s decision, declaring the said cost increase as a “gross exaggeration” of the actual figures.

“The Victorian Government’s announcement today is beyond disappointing,” Phillip said via a press release. “It is an all-encompassing disappointment to the athletes, the excited host communities, First Nations Australians who have been at the heart of the Games, and the millions of fans who would have embraced a sixth home game in Australia.

“The multi-city delivery model for Victoria 2026 was an approach proposed by the Victorian Government, in line with the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) strategic roadmap.

“It was pitched to the CGF after the Commonwealth Games Australia (CGA) raised interest from several states to host the Games. They did not step in as hosts at the last minute as stated by the Prime Minister earlier today.

“The detailed budgetary implications announced today have not been observed or discussed with the CGF [Commonwealth Games Federation] or CGA before you are notified of the Government’s decision.

“The stated cost overruns are, in our opinion, a gross exaggeration and do not reflect the operating costs presented to the Victoria 2026 Organizing Committee Board in June.”

Phillips also said the decision had “jeopardized Melbourne and Victoria’s status as the sporting capital of the world”.

Shortly after the announcement, Australian sports officials touted the nation’s largest state, New South Wales, as an alternate host for 2026.

Sydney, the NSW state capital, hosted the 2000 Olympic Games.

“There is no question that we have the venues… and March would be a good time to organize it,” John Coates, vice-chairman of the International Olympic Committee and former Australian Olympic Committee boss, said in comments published by Sydney’s Daily telegram.

“I’d love to see it come here… The sports have the ability to host it.”