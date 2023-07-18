UCA UNVEILS NEW FOOTBALL CARD PLANS





Football

7/17/2023 1:48 PM

CONWAY, Ark. _ University of Central Arkansas Athletics Ticketing is introducing three ticket mini-plan options for the 2023 season to suit every fan and schedule. Becoming a mini-subscription cardholder is a great way to see multiple UCA football games without committing to a full season. Fans can play every game by purchasing one of our three mini season tickets for the 2023 UCA football season. By using the mini plan option, you can be sure to get the same seats at every match you attend. Subscriptions include pricing options for Lower Reserved, Upper Reserved, and General Admission seats. It’s as easy as choosing your plan, selecting your seats and saving money! 2023 UCA Football Mini Plan Options Mini Plan #1: The UAC 23 Pack – Pack of 4 games The UAC 23 package includes all four 2023 UCA home conference matchups in the new United Athletic Conference starting at $70 per seat! Miniplan #2:Bruce’s Pick 3 Pack – Pack of 3 games Bruce’s Pick 3 allows you to select one of your three favorite matchups from the six UCA home games for the 2023 season starting at $50 per seat! Mini Plan #3: Homecoming 23 Pack – 2 game pack The Homecoming 23 package allows you to select any home game plus a seat to the October 28 homecoming game starting at $30 per seat! Prices season tickets: Lower Reserved: $150 – Requires donation to Purple Circle

Reserved above: $120 – Requires donation to Purple Circle

Faculty/Staff & Young Alumni: $75 – Requires donation to Purple Circle

General Admission: $90 Ticket prices for one game: Lower Reserved: $30

Reserved Above (4U): $25

General Admission: $20

Senior (65+): $15

Youth/Child (Ages 4-17): $15 All tickets are available from the start July 24! See you on the stripes!

