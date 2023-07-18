Major League Cricket: Devon Conway shines in Texas Super Kings’ 17-run victory over MI New York | Cricket news







This victory has propelled the Faf Du Plessis led team to the top of the points table.

After Conway’s remarkable batting, which led Texas Super Kings to a total of 154-7 in their allotted 20 overs, it was their bowlers who dominated and limited the MI New York batters.

Daniel Sams and Mohammad Mohsin of Texas Super Kings scalped two wickets each, while Rusty Theron, who made the first break by dismissing Monank Patel for a duck, and Zia-ul-Haq and Dwayne Bravo claimed one wicket each.

Conway, who hit 8 fours and 1 six in his innings, was named Man of the Match. “It was a little bit of a challenge up front, it felt like the ball wasn’t going in in the power play. Myself and Faf decided to take our time and then create a platform for later. We have a blueprint on how to do things. The wind was blowing down and the plan was to hit with that. The crowd was great,” said Conway during the post-match presentation. After the win, Texas captain Du Plessis said, “When you look at the power they have in the middle, the strongest hitters in the game – the composure we showed there (was commendable). He (Mohsin) has a set of tricks you want against those big hitters especially the first 6 balls when they expose their front path I have the confidence in him now to throw him the ball in the 16th over against David That’s me – I love fielding, same with David Miller. We always go to the host posts and make it happen,” . “We (Bravo and I) played a lot of cricket together, we think alike, I always switch ideas with him. He says he now identifies himself as a 29-year-old. He moves well for someone his age. It’s a great game and thank you to the audience. Hopefully next game we will get the same,” said the skipper.

Texas Super Kings will now hear on Saturday, July 22 with Seatle Orcas at Church Street Park in Morrisville.

In another game, MI New York faces Washington Freedom at the same venue on Monday, July 24.

