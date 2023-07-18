Ex-players from the Northwest hire Ben Crump, a Chicago firm in the hazing business

Eight former Northwest football players have enlisted noted civil rights attorney Ben Crump and a Chicago-based law firm to bring legal action against the school over hazing incidents that occurred within the program.

Crump and the firm Levin & Perconti say they discovered “a wide variety of abuse incidents” within the Northwestern program. Northwestern conducted a six-month investigation into hazing allegations within the program and announced on July 7 that claims made by a former player were largely substantiated, but that coaches were unaware of the incidents. After initially suspending head coach Pat Fitzgerald for two weeks without pay, Northwestern fired Fitzgerald on July 10.

“Whether or not Northwestern’s coaches approved or participated in the harassment of these players, they are responsible for allowing and enabling a toxic, disgusting and harmful culture in their programs,” Crump said in a statement. “Unfortunately, our research suggests that this kind of abuse of student-athletes is much more common on college campuses than we know because there is tremendous pressure to remain silent. It’s time for a reckoning to protect young athletes.”

In a press release, the Levin & Perconti firm said it expects more former Northwest players to join the legal action, which will likely expand to include other college programs. Crump filed a federal lawsuit against the state of Ohio in 2021 on behalf of victims who alleged they were sexually assaulted by former college physician Richard Strauss.

The company has received “dozens” of calls from former Northwestern players and expects the number of players involved in a lawsuit to increase from the original eight. Steve Levin, a senior partner at the Levin & Perconti firm, declined to identify players whether the first whistleblower is part of the group, but said they have played at Northwestern for the past 15 years.

In a July 10 letter announcing Fitzgerald’s resignation, Northwest president Michael Schill wrote that the hazing incidents included “forced participation, nudity, and sexualized acts of a degrading nature, in clear violation of policies and values of the northwest”. The former player who first informed Northwestern of the alleged hazing described several incidents, including “Running,” in which older players trapped younger players in a dark locker room and engaged in sexualized acts while wearing masks. The former player sent ESPN a screenshot of a whiteboard he said was in Northwestern’s locker room that listed possible hazing activities, dubbed “naked slingshot,” “naked bear crawls,” and “naked quarterback-center exchange.”

“There is remarkable consistency in both the reports given to us by our clients and others, and it is borne out by the Northwestern report itself,” Levin told ESPN. “Northwestern’s investigation found those complaints to be valid.”

Northwestern’s investigation found no evidence of wrongdoing by any specific players or coaches. No players have been formally sanctioned by the school, which has retained all assistant coaches and support staff for the 2023 season under interim coach David Braun, who was hired as defensive coordinator in January. Fitzgerald reiterated in a statement after his firing that he had no knowledge of the hazing.

“This isn’t about Coach Fitzgerald,” Levin said. “This is a matter about Northwestern as an institution. Northwestern themselves, based on an investigation they commissioned, apparently felt that certain administrators at the university should have known what happened. something has happened for a long time, time, involving so many students, it seems reasonable to assume that someone knew or should have known.It distracts from the attitude to try to pin this on one person. problem at the university.”

After being fired, Fitzgerald hired attorney Dan Webb for a potential wrongful termination lawsuit against the school.

“For many of the players, their exposure to this abusive culture started when they were recruited at age 16 or 17. They were just kids then,” Margaret Battersby Black, a managing partner at Levin & Perconti, said in a statement. “The school and its football coaches pushed parents to send their children to Northwestern because they were falsely assured that the university and coaching staff would care for and protect them. Unfortunately, that was not the case.”

Levin said he expects the full Northwestern investigation to be revealed eventually. He does not know the details of the report, but believes it is limited to a certain time period.

“We’re going to continue our investigation; we’re going to eventually sue; and we’re hoping Northwestern might come to the table and say, ‘You know what, let’s see what we can do here,'” Levin said.