Tennis legend Roger Federer meets chess prodigy Tani
Picture a sun-filled day with an over-the-board game in a picturesque park like New York City’s Columbus Park. It’s a scene we all love to watch. Would you be surprised to see tennis great Roger Federer on one side of the chessboard facing a modest, young opponent who is not yet a teenager? What if the opponent is the famous ChessKid ambassador himself, FM Tanitoluwa Adewumi, better known by his nickname Tani?
Tani and Federer played three games earlier this month. What you need to know? Tani played with only one rook, a clear advantage for the tennis star. Here’s what else you need to know about Federer, Tani and their chess games.
Does Roger Federer play chess?
Certainly. Federer is an avid chess player, according to Ivan Ljubicic, who coached him in tennis from 2016 to 2022 and is himself a former tennis world number three. According to Ljubicic, Federer “likes to play bullet to pass the time and distract himself… He also knows the general ideas of what happens in the chess world.”
How did Federer become interested in chess?
Ljubicic takes credit for Federer’s interest in chess, saying the 20-time Grand Slam champion saw “how fanatical I was about it [the game]and “became hooked” by seeing how absorbed his coach was with chess.
Why did Federer play Tani?
The games with Tani are included as part of Federer’s new video series where he visits his favorite cities around the world. The tennis legend’s visit to New York City spans four videos; the video of Tani playing, entitled “Meeting of the Masters”, is clearly the highlight and the most entertaining.
The series now includes videos shot in Tokyo and will expand to other cities. called 24 hours with Rogerfollows Federer “as he travels around the world 24 hours at a time” (and promotes clothing from LifeWear, one of his corporate sponsors).
Was Federer nervous about playing Tani?
Absolute. The seven-time Wimbledon champion commented: “Actually, I haven’t been nervous in a while since my playing days. But I’ve never faced a chess master, so today I might be a little nervous.” On the other hand, Tani told Chess.com, “I wasn’t nervous at all” — by the way, he’s also met other famous athletes, such as New York Giants backcourt Kayvon Thibodeaux and Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams. Incidentally, Tani Williams played “blindfolded” and won as the following video shows.
How well can Federer play chess?
After spending 90 minutes with Federer, Tani told Chess.com that if he had to give the tennis star a chess rating, it would be under 1500. Tani explains: “I think Roger would be around 1300-1500. He can make plans that I think he’s already at that level; his weakness would miss the ideas of opponents more deeply.”
What did Tani think about playing Federer?
Tani described Federer as “modest.” The young prodigy told Chess.com, “He’s very humble and I can tell he loves me because he said he read so much about me.”
Has Federer given Tani any advice?
He did. Tani says: “He told me not to be too proud of myself and he will continue to follow me in my career.”
What should you know about Tani?
Tani’s story is now known to many Chess.com members and more generally internationally since his autobiography, My name is Tani, was published in 2020. Born in Nigeria, he and his family left his native country for the United States in 2017 to escape violent threats from a terrorist organization. After joining a chess club at his elementary school in New York City, Tani quickly learned to play the game. age of 11.
Would you be surprised to learn that Tani is one of them? five chess wonders that ChessKid recommends watching in 2023?
By the way, did Tani beat Federer?
Not once but three times – even with rook chances. In all games Tani had a very comfortable advantage early on before checkingmate his opponent. Did Federer ever have a chance to win? He says: I don’t think about it for a second.” For example, a game ended checkmate by Tani this way:
Reactions to Federer-Tani Games
The games caught GM’s attention Maurice Ashley who tweeted this response:
Federer and Tani play chess together. Beautiful to look at. I’m even more of a fan of Roger now that I know he plays chess! #legendary https://t.co/2bw7ihiTrg
—Maurice Ashley (@Maurice Ashley) July 15, 2023
Likewise, content creator Nemo was equally captivated by the video.
what a crazy crossover between chess and tennis
also super well produced by @UNIQLO_JP @rogerfederer https://t.co/4zVimwmzmi
— Nemo (@aka Nemsko) July 14, 2023
