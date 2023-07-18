Kaut says Cuda coach tried to get him to fight “every game,” claims Sharks Deny

Lost in Google Translate.

That’s sometimes what happens when you rely on machine translation to jump from any language to English.

So when Martin Kaut’s bombshell interview of Robert Ramp of the iDNES hit this morning, I wanted to make sure nothing was lost in translation before reporting on it.

Did the San Jose Sharks organization really try to get Kaut to fight for the Barracuda before every game?

What offer did the Sharks make to the pending RFA before he decided to return to the Czech Republic and play for HC Dynamo Pardubice?

Kaut leaves Sharks for Czech team

To get the 100 percent story, I turned to a friend of the site and a Czech resident Tomas Danicek help translate.

The San Jose Sharks also released a statement this afternoon denying Kaut’s claims: We have been made aware of comments attributed to Martin Kaut stating that he was pressured to deliberately engage in physical contact with opponents at the ice. Let us be unequivocally clear that no such instruction was ever given or insinuated by any member of the Sharks of Barracuda coaching or hockey staff.

Here is the most relevant portion of the Rampas interview with Kaut, translated to Sharks. The full interview is worth seeking out, as Kaut was also candid about the isolation he felt in San Jose, and North America in general. He also discussed that he still wants to make a positive impression for the San Jose Sharks at the World Championships, but feels thwarted by Czech national coach Kari Jalonen.

If you score a goal in America, you go back to an apartment that isn’t even yours, Kaut told Rampa about coming home. Now I sit in my own place with my girlfriend, my parents and my brother can come and watch me play, and I can do the same for my brother.

Robert Rampa: Did they let you fight in the AHL?

Martin Kaut: One of the coaches chose an opponent for me before every match and I had to fight him.

I remember one time where he pointed [the Calgary Wranglers] Adam Klapka. Wow, that boy weighs 230 pounds, six feet, and I have to fight him? My compatriot on top? Not really.

RR: What did the coach say when you refused?

MK: He said that’s why I don’t play in the NHL.

I’ve had three concussions and injured my shoulder twice. If I fought the guys they picked for me I would go down and still get hurt. He let me fight anyway, it really bothered me.

I would have fought for any good reason, hands down! If the games sell out, it escalates, or if you defend a teammate. But fighting someone for fun? I’m supposed to be on the ice to score goals.

RR: What if you listened and actually played in the NHL because of it?

MK: I thought about that on the flight home. It’s possible, I don’t know.

I told them during the exit interviews. I’ve played against them for five years, they know me and I’ve never fought. Why are they suddenly asking me to do this? They said they wanted to get something more out of me.

I may have made a mistake, but I don’t think fighting was a factor in my NHL career. They aren’t that common in hockey anymore.

Plus, with the affiliate, it didn’t feel like we were a team. Each of the young people played for themselves.

Guys, I won’t fight for you.

RR: You are leaving North America after five years and 56 games in the NHL.

MK: The Sharks only offered me a two-way contract. We tried to adjust it so that I could at least make over a hundred thousand dollars in the AHL [if that worked out]I would still be hungry [to try it]. But we couldn’t settle for that.

I wasn’t expecting any trip, I know I didn’t score enough points to earn that, but this offer was disappointing. My agent advised me to try another season, but I couldn’t handle another year on the farm. In Colorado I had therefore applied for an exchange for two years.

Kaut will miss Colorado, just wanted more chances

RR: The avalanche wouldn’t let you go?

MK: They always said no, that they would need me. But frankly, there was no room for me in Colorado’s front three lines. Certainly not the penultimate season, when they won the Stanley Cup.

RR: The trade to San Jose finally came through. And you did that well.

MK: Yes! Nine games, five points. For the first time in my time in America, I felt like I had what it takes to make it in the NHL. i played with [Tomas Hertl]everything was great.

Then all of a sudden they told me to give the others a chance, and they sent me down. That pissed me off. In my place, players who previously had healthy scrapes appeared on the farm. I did not understand.

