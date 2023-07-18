Indiana State 2023 Football Program Announced





TERRE HAUTE, Ind. Indiana State University head football coach Paul Lawrence has announced its 2023 schedule beginning Aug. 17 in Louisville. Coach Lawrence’s first season at the helm of the Sycamore football program consists of eight home games and ten road games, including an eight-game nonconference slate, followed by ten games of Missouri Valley Conference action. The 2023 home opener is Thursday, August 24 when the Sycamores host Marshall, and the squad opens MVC play on September 17 at Belmont. “The non-conference schedule has been carefully crafted with consideration for player experience and conference preparation. It was important that we found regional fixtures that enabled our team to meet the demands of travel weekends and the challenges that come with experience those shared experiences,” said Coach Lawrence. “These games provide a competitive platform and a chance for us to learn more about our team in my first season coaching this team in the Valley. A remarkable game against Louisville is something we can really look forward to, but are you mistaken? no, we are preparing our group as we would any game, delivering a game plan to give them the best chance of winning. In preparation for their season opener in Louisville, the Sycamores will play two exhibition games, first at Purdue on August 9, followed by Bellarmine on August 13. ISU officially opens the season en route for five of the first six games, including the opener in Louisville, followed by a trip to Miami Ohio on August 20. The Sycamores then return to Terre Haute to welcome Marshall to Memorial Stadium on August 20. 24. The Sycamores will be on the road again for three straight games, including Eastern Illinois on August 27, Robert Morris on August 31, and Youngstown State on September 3. After that, ISU will return home for back-to-back home games for the non-conference slate. The Sycamores host UT Martin on September 7 and SIUE on September 10 before traveling to Belmont on September 17 for their first taste of Valley action. ISU hosts Valpo on Sept. 24, followed by another road trip with the Sycamores hitting Drake on Sept. 28 and UNI on Oct. 1. Then ISU will host UIC on October 5 before heading to Southern Illinois on October 8. The Sycamores will play three of their last four regular season games at Memorial Stadium, starting with back-to-back home games against Missouri State on October 12 and Illinois State on October 15. the regular season against Murray State Oct. 22. The first round of the MVC Championship is scheduled for October 26 and the Championship game is scheduled for November 5. All times are subject to change and the full online program can be viewed here. Follow the Sycamores For the latest information on Sycamore Soccer, visit GoSycamores.com. You can also find the team on social media includingTwitter,Facebook,InstagramAndYouTube. Fans can also receive updates on Sycamore Athletics by downloading the March On app from bothApp Storeand theGoogle Play Store. – #March on –

