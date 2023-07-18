Sports
England vs Australia match schedule, format and TV channel for Tuesday’s match
The nerve-racking finish was a reflection of the competitive nature that has defined the series that many expected Australia, the reigning champions at T20 and ODI level, to dominate.
I think we exceeded the public’s expectations, Sciver-Brunt said, adding that the team had reframed what success looks like under new coach Jon Lewis.
The way we felt as a group, we were pretty confident in the way we had prepared and played over the past year.
As a side testing ourselves against the best team in the world at big pressures, in front of sold-out crowds in the biggest Ashes series we’ve had is another thing. If we had held our ground and played the way we wanted, we certainly would have had a chance.
Off the pitch, the series has put women’s cricket in the spotlight, selling out all three ODI matches and seeing four times the ticket sales compared to the 2019 edition.
It’s the first time we’re playing at large venues and there’s a new marketing strategy in place, Sciver-Brunt said. It’s been a bit of a game changer. Hopefully that can continue when there isn’t such a big run at stake and we can draw the same excitement from our team and the way we play, not just depending on the opponent.
How does the Ladies Axle work?
The Women’s Ashes is a multi-format series, combining 20-over, 50-over and Test cricket. The women have played a single five-day Test, a change from previous years where a four-day Test was played, as well as three T20s, and now progress to three one-day internationals.
The series uses a points system, with a test win worth four points (two points each if a tie), and each ODI and T20 win worth two points (one point each if a tie is drawn).
England still have a chance to regain the Women’s Ashes after Australia’s resounding 12-4 win in 2022.
Women’s Ashes fixtures and full schedule
- Test match, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 22-26 June (Australia won by 89 runs) Australia 4 England 0
- 1st T20I, Edgbaston, Birmingham, 1 July, 6.35pm (Australia won by four wickets) Australia 6 England 0
- 2nd T20I, The Oval, London, 5 July, 6pm (England won by three runs) Australia 6 England 2
- 3rd T20I, Lords, London, 8th July, 6.35pm (England won by five wickets) Australia 6 England 4
- 1st ODI, The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, 12 July, 1pm (England won by two wickets) Australia 6 England 6
- 2nd ODI – The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, 16 July, 11am (Australia won by three runs) Australia 8 England 6
- 3rd ODI – The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, July 18, 1pm 2 points available
Australia have retained the Women’s Ashes after winning the second ODI in the Ageas Bowl on Sunday by three runs to end a run of three defeats. They now take an unassailable 8-6 lead into the seventh game, although England can still split the series and be proud of it by beating the world champions in the final 50-over game at Taunton.
The third ODI, and final game of the seven-game series, will take place on Tuesday. Heather Knight was devastated that the Ashes were gone, but insisted there was still plenty to play in Somerset. A one-day series win is on the line and it would be a really good performance to win the T20 series and ODI series to tie the series 8-8, the England captain said.
We need to rally around people, obviously it’s a pretty quick turnaround and there’s going to be some emotion in that dressing room. But we go to Taunton, to the Holiday Inn and we have a day to regroup and go again. I think if we can end the series on a high, we can be extremely proud of how we played the entire series.
Which British TV channel shows Women’s Ashes?
Live coverage
Every match of the Women’s Ashes series will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, on the Cricket and Main Event channels, except for the first T20 International on 1 July which was shown on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.
Sky experts include Nick Knight, Isa Guha, Mel Jones, Simon Doull, Mark Butcher, Charlotte Edwards, Lydia Greenway, Lauren Winfield-Hill and Charles Dagnall.
TV highlights
Highlights from all matches are available on Today at the Test on BBC 2 and BBC iPlayer, from 7pm after each matchday.
Radio coverage
Test Match Special has ball-by-ball coverage of the entire series on 5 Live Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app. The BBC uses the commentary and expert team enlisted for Messrs Ashes Jonathan Agnew, Isa Guha, Simon Mann, Alison Mitchell, Daniel Norcross and Jim Maxwell, with summaries Michael Vaughan, Sir Alastair Cook, Phil Tufnell, Glenn McGrath, Jason Gillespie , Ebony Rainford Brent, Vic Marks, Moeen Ali and Alex Hartley, with Andy Zaltzman returning as scorer along with Melinda Farrell, Henry Moeran, Melissa Story, Emily Windsor, Anya Shrubsole, Georgia Elwiss and Alex Blackwell.
Who is in the ODI squads?
England
Heather Knight (Captain, Western Storm), Tammy Beaumont (The Blaze), Lauren Bell (Southern Vipers), Alice Capsey (South East Stars), Kate Cross (Thunder), Charlie Dean (Southern Vipers), Sophia Dunkley (South East Stars ), Sophie Ecclestone (Thunder), Lauren Filer (Western Storm), Danielle Gibson (Western Storm), Sarah Glenn (The Blaze), Amy Jones (Central Sparks), Nat Sciver-Brunt (Vice Captain, The Blaze), Issy Wong (Central Sparks), Danielle Wyatt (Southern Vipers)
Australia
Meg Lanning (Captain),Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham
What is the history of the Women’s Ashes?
There were 18 Test-only series of the Women’s Ashes, held sporadically from 1934 to 2011, Australia winning seven, England four and the rest drawn.
The multi-format aspect was introduced in 2013 with England winning the first Ashes to use the new points system.
The series has been squeezed into a shorter period of time so as not to clash with The Hundred, which begins on August 1.
What is England’s record in the Women’s Ashes?
Australia have the better record in the Women’s Ashes over both guises, with 10 wins to England’s six. Eight of the 24 series have ended in a draw, although only one of these draws has happened after expanding to all three formats.
England have won just one of three Ashes series played on home soil since 2013, and only three of 12 series hosted in England, one less than Australia in total.
The last four Women’s Ashes have seen Australia take three wins and one draw, with England taking the last test win on their 2013-14 tour when they triumphed 10-8. England endured a miserable trip Down Under for the final Ashes series in 2022 when they were beaten well, not winning a single win in the three formats and only taking four points, two from the Test tie and two thanks to washouts.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/cricket/2023/07/18/womens-ashes-2023-england-australia-fixtures-format-tv/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Government continues to accelerate TB elimination
- Why San Diego Comic-Con will be so different this year | Entertainment
- England vs Australia match schedule, format and TV channel for Tuesday’s match
- Summer Restaurant Weeks and Craft Beverages Return to Howard County
- Apple Maps Gradually Gaining Google Maps Users, Report Suggests
- Diversions in place for the two-night closure of Otley Bridge (B6451) from 7pm on Tuesday 18 July
- UN General Assembly | Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the annual high-level session of the UN General Assembly in September
- UK government scheme leaked to protect against very weak climate heat | climate crisis
- Hollywood could face ‘absolute collapse’ if strikes continue, says former industry executive
- Defense Command Paper 2023: Defense Response to a More Contested and Unstable World
- DVIDS – News – ADAB Innovation
- Special counsel informs Donald Trump that he is the target of the 2020 election investigation: Sources