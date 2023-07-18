England vs Australia match schedule, format and TV channel for Tuesday’s match

The nerve-racking finish was a reflection of the competitive nature that has defined the series that many expected Australia, the reigning champions at T20 and ODI level, to dominate.

I think we exceeded the public’s expectations, Sciver-Brunt said, adding that the team had reframed what success looks like under new coach Jon Lewis.

The way we felt as a group, we were pretty confident in the way we had prepared and played over the past year.

As a side testing ourselves against the best team in the world at big pressures, in front of sold-out crowds in the biggest Ashes series we’ve had is another thing. If we had held our ground and played the way we wanted, we certainly would have had a chance.

Off the pitch, the series has put women’s cricket in the spotlight, selling out all three ODI matches and seeing four times the ticket sales compared to the 2019 edition.

It’s the first time we’re playing at large venues and there’s a new marketing strategy in place, Sciver-Brunt said. It’s been a bit of a game changer. Hopefully that can continue when there isn’t such a big run at stake and we can draw the same excitement from our team and the way we play, not just depending on the opponent.

How does the Ladies Axle work?

The Women’s Ashes is a multi-format series, combining 20-over, 50-over and Test cricket. The women have played a single five-day Test, a change from previous years where a four-day Test was played, as well as three T20s, and now progress to three one-day internationals.

The series uses a points system, with a test win worth four points (two points each if a tie), and each ODI and T20 win worth two points (one point each if a tie is drawn).

England still have a chance to regain the Women’s Ashes after Australia’s resounding 12-4 win in 2022.

Women’s Ashes fixtures and full schedule

Test match, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 22-26 June (Australia won by 89 runs) Australia 4 England 0

1st T20I, Edgbaston, Birmingham, 1 July, 6.35pm (Australia won by four wickets) Australia 6 England 0

2nd T20I, The Oval, London, 5 July, 6pm (England won by three runs) Australia 6 England 2

3rd T20I, Lords, London, 8th July, 6.35pm (England won by five wickets) Australia 6 England 4

1st ODI, The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, 12 July, 1pm (England won by two wickets) Australia 6 England 6

2nd ODI – The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, 16 July, 11am (Australia won by three runs) Australia 8 England 6

3rd ODI – The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, July 18, 1pm 2 points available

Australia have retained the Women’s Ashes after winning the second ODI in the Ageas Bowl on Sunday by three runs to end a run of three defeats. They now take an unassailable 8-6 lead into the seventh game, although England can still split the series and be proud of it by beating the world champions in the final 50-over game at Taunton.

The third ODI, and final game of the seven-game series, will take place on Tuesday. Heather Knight was devastated that the Ashes were gone, but insisted there was still plenty to play in Somerset. A one-day series win is on the line and it would be a really good performance to win the T20 series and ODI series to tie the series 8-8, the England captain said.

We need to rally around people, obviously it’s a pretty quick turnaround and there’s going to be some emotion in that dressing room. But we go to Taunton, to the Holiday Inn and we have a day to regroup and go again. I think if we can end the series on a high, we can be extremely proud of how we played the entire series.

Which British TV channel shows Women’s Ashes?

Live coverage

Every match of the Women’s Ashes series will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, on the Cricket and Main Event channels, except for the first T20 International on 1 July which was shown on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Sky experts include Nick Knight, Isa Guha, Mel Jones, Simon Doull, Mark Butcher, Charlotte Edwards, Lydia Greenway, Lauren Winfield-Hill and Charles Dagnall.

TV highlights

Highlights from all matches are available on Today at the Test on BBC 2 and BBC iPlayer, from 7pm after each matchday.

Radio coverage

Test Match Special has ball-by-ball coverage of the entire series on 5 Live Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app. The BBC uses the commentary and expert team enlisted for Messrs Ashes Jonathan Agnew, Isa Guha, Simon Mann, Alison Mitchell, Daniel Norcross and Jim Maxwell, with summaries Michael Vaughan, Sir Alastair Cook, Phil Tufnell, Glenn McGrath, Jason Gillespie , Ebony Rainford Brent, Vic Marks, Moeen Ali and Alex Hartley, with Andy Zaltzman returning as scorer along with Melinda Farrell, Henry Moeran, Melissa Story, Emily Windsor, Anya Shrubsole, Georgia Elwiss and Alex Blackwell.

Who is in the ODI squads?

England

Heather Knight (Captain, Western Storm), Tammy Beaumont (The Blaze), Lauren Bell (Southern Vipers), Alice Capsey (South East Stars), Kate Cross (Thunder), Charlie Dean (Southern Vipers), Sophia Dunkley (South East Stars ), Sophie Ecclestone (Thunder), Lauren Filer (Western Storm), Danielle Gibson (Western Storm), Sarah Glenn (The Blaze), Amy Jones (Central Sparks), Nat Sciver-Brunt (Vice Captain, The Blaze), Issy Wong (Central Sparks), Danielle Wyatt (Southern Vipers)

Australia

Meg Lanning (Captain),Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

What is the history of the Women’s Ashes?

There were 18 Test-only series of the Women’s Ashes, held sporadically from 1934 to 2011, Australia winning seven, England four and the rest drawn.

The multi-format aspect was introduced in 2013 with England winning the first Ashes to use the new points system.

The series has been squeezed into a shorter period of time so as not to clash with The Hundred, which begins on August 1.

What is England’s record in the Women’s Ashes?

Australia have the better record in the Women’s Ashes over both guises, with 10 wins to England’s six. Eight of the 24 series have ended in a draw, although only one of these draws has happened after expanding to all three formats.

England have won just one of three Ashes series played on home soil since 2013, and only three of 12 series hosted in England, one less than Australia in total.

The last four Women’s Ashes have seen Australia take three wins and one draw, with England taking the last test win on their 2013-14 tour when they triumphed 10-8. England endured a miserable trip Down Under for the final Ashes series in 2022 when they were beaten well, not winning a single win in the three formats and only taking four points, two from the Test tie and two thanks to washouts.