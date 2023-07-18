Women’s Tennis Honored by ITA for Academic Success





SCHENECTADY, ​​NY The Union College women’s tennis team was recognized by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association both as a team and individually for their high performance in class this season. The team was named an ITA All-Academic Team for the eighth consecutive year, while a program-record 10 Union student-athletes also earned ITA Scholar-Athlete honors. The team made it as an All-Academic Team eight years in a row after another superlative in-class performance, with a team GPA of 3.65 for the 2022-23 school year. The team more than exceeded the minimum requirements of a cumulative 3.20 GPA on a 4.00 scale for all varsity letter winners. This season, the team earned Union’s Presidential Award for Academic Achievement, given to the Union team with the highest GPA on the season, and also boasted both the Junior and Freshman Scholar-Athletes of the Year as well as a pair of Phi Beta Kappa inductees. Individually, Union boasted a record of 10 student-athletes named ITA Scholar-Athletes, recognizing varsity letter winners with a GPA of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale for the current academic year. Seniors Hallie Katzman And Rayna Katzmann Both earned credit for the maximum fourth consecutive season leading the team. Juniors Kate Hirnak And Gracie Nicole both were recognized for the third year in a row, while seniors Lichuan Xiong and sophomores Gabriel Gatto both earned the recognition for the second time in as many years. Also a sophomore Paige Trumplee and freshmen Kennedy Alexis , Sydney alphabet And Skylar Semon all deserved credit for the first time. The team’s 10 selections are the most of any Liberty League school. Union also saw record successes on the field in 2022/23, tying the single-season school record for wins (nine) and recording its best-ever Liberty League finish by finishing fourth in the regular season.

