Avalanche signs Ross Colton to a four-year contract





Earlier today I joked that the Colorado Avalanche could easily sign Ross Colton today as the two sides were unlikely to go through the arbitration process. Well, that’s exactly what happened. At 3:30 p.m. local time, the Avalanche announced they had signed Colton to a 4-year contract, locking the 26-year-old through 2027 and avoiding arbitration. It is confirmed to be a $16 million deal, with an annual cap of $4 million. Our friends up PuckPedia have also verified that the contract contains a no-trade clause in year two and an amended no-trade clause in years 3 and 4. After signing Colton for $4 million, #GoAvsGo are projected $4.2 million over limit with 20 players on roster (11F/7D/2G) RFA: Meijers Potential LTIR Landeskog ($7M)https://t.co/3VECM3fxIm — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) July 17, 2023 Colton scored 16 goals and 32 points in a deep roll in Tampa Bay last season, but a year earlier he scored 22 goals and 39 points. He was acquired last month for the 37th pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. “Ross is a hard-working, two-way center with a championship pedigree,” said Avalanche General Manager Chris MacFarland at the time of the trade. He has physicality to his game, is ultra-competitive and his versatility will make him a valuable addition to our lineup in many ways. Colorado clearly sees Colton as a center, as evidenced by MacFarland’s first sentence there. He hasn’t played full-time at center in the NHL yet, but that’s clearly where Colorado wants to place him. All the stats indicate that Colton could get a big production boost with a bigger role, and we’ll get into the contract a bit more tomorrow. It’s a bit higher than I expected… Colton recently spoke on the radio about the trade and his move to Colorado. You can read that here. We’ll talk more about this contract and where that leaves Colorado with the salary cap in the next few days. Keep an eye on CHN as more news is coming in all the time. Follow me for instant updates on Twitter (@evanrawal) and the new Threads (Evan.rawal)

