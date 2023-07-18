Morrissette was named assistant coach for women’s basketball





MUNCIE, Ind. — Ball State 12th year women’s basketball head coach Brady Sallee has promoted Casey Morrisette from director of recruiting and basketball operations to assistant coach, effective immediately. “I’m thrilled to be able to offer Casey this opportunity,” said Sallee. “She has paid her dues and proven her loyalty to me and this program. Casey has earned this position and will continue to make our program better and better.” Morrissette joined the Cardinal family in 2020. In just three seasons, Morrissette helped the Cardinals tie the program record for most wins in a season (26) set in 2022-23. Along with a tie for second place in the Mid-American Conference standings (2023) and an appearance in the MAC Tourney title game in 2022. She was also a member of the staff who saw the Cardinals go back-to-back (2022 & 2023) post-season Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT) appearances. “For the past three years, I have had the special privilege of serving the Ball State Women’s Basketball program as Director of Basketball Operations,” said Morrissette. “During this time, I’ve had the unique opportunity to see a program run deep into their student-athletes and witness a culture that cultivates integrity, loyalty, and togetherness. Coach Sallee’s investment in my growth in the business of collegiate basketball has been huge and has contributed to a deep respect for what it means to be a coach.That said, I am excited to take on a new role as the Ball State Women’s Basketball Assistant Coach.Chirp Chirp !” Before arriving at Ball State, Morrissette spent two years as an assistant at Indiana Tech. As a member of the Warriors staff, Morrissette helped develop practice plans and recruit future student-athletes. She also spearheaded numerous community programs in which the team participated. Born in Wakeman, Ohio, Morrissette played collegiate basketball for the University of Mount Union for four years. She earned All-Ohio Athletic Conference honorable mention after starting every game for the Raiders in her senior season. She averaged 10.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game her senior year. Morrissette received her bachelor’s degree in exercise science in 2019 with a minor in coaching from Mount Union.

