Ahmedi’s delight after finally debuting for India!





AHMEDI Saleh’s dream of playing cricket for India has come true… at the age of 54! The Gloucester AIW captain for the past 22 years received a surprise invitation to make his international debut for his native country in an Over 50 friendly against England at Broxbourne. And Ahmedi made two more appearances for India, against Wales and the United States, in the four-nation Silver Dragon Cup in Newport, which unfortunately was badly affected by the weather. He said: I always dreamed of playing for India, so it was great that it happened now. I played for Gujarat under 16s for three years, as vice-captain, and it was a former teammate who contacted me and asked if I was interested in playing. I had to ask Royal Mail for leave and they were very helpful. Ahmedi made his debut with an unbeaten 21 in the pre-Silver Dragon Cup friendly against England, which came out 30 times as winner. He then played in India’s opening cup match, making six after batting very late in a rain-affected game against hosts Wales, who won by three wickets chasing a lowered target. Ahmedi was unavailable for India’s next match, against England, but came back into the squad for the final match of the tournament, against the United States, being called off after just eight overs. He added: The weather was frustrating, but it was still a really good experience for me. Hopefully there will be more opportunities, there are matches in India in November and another tournament in Wales next year. The presentation of his international cap means that Ahmedi now has a story that trumps his previous best cricket memory… of playing against a young Sachin Tendulkar who scored a century for Bombay U16s in Ahmedabad!

