Swedish tennis player Mikael Ymer suspended for 18 months for whereabouts errors





Sweden’s Mikael Ymer has been suspended from playing professional tennis for 18 months after the International Tennis Federation (ITF) appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) when he was initially acquitted of three whereabout errors. Ymer said he was charged with a possible anti-doping rule violation in January 2022 for missing three out-of-competition test attempts in a 12-month period. The 24-year-old said he challenged the allegations at a hearing and was acquitted by an independent tribunal in June 2022, but the ITF had appealed the decision. The CAS said the ITF requested a two-year period of ineligibility, but the panel partially accepted the appeal to impose an 18-month suspension. “I have already been acquitted once and I wholeheartedly believe that I do not feel the third offense has been committed. I find their decision to try me again and then find me guilty unfair,” Ymer wrote Twitter. “Moreover, I find it difficult to understand that they thought an 18-month suspension was a just punishment. “I do not believe I have broken those rules and my conscience is clear with God as my witness.” Image:

Sweden’s Mikael Ymer returns to face Taylor Fritz at Wimbledon



The CAS said Ymer accepted the first two whereabouts errors on April 22 and August 10, 2021, but disputed the third on November 7, which was attributed to miscommunication with his agent. “The tribunal of first instance ruled that… the doping controller did everything necessary to locate the player, but no negligence could be attributed to the player or his agent,” the CAS said. “The player was accommodated in a different hotel than the one he requested when making his reservation, but the player’s agent (who updated the player’s whereabouts on his behalf) received no news of that change and therefore did not the necessary update was made on that occasion.” The CAS panel concluded that Ymer had failed to ensure his anti-doping compliance by not verifying his whereabouts records and assuming that this would be corrected by his agent or by the tennis authorities. Ymer is ranked No. 51 in the world and reached the third round at Wimbledon after upsetting ninth-seeded Taylor Fritz earlier this month.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.skysports.com/tennis/news/12110/12922783/swedish-tennis-player-mikael-ymer-suspended-for-18-months-for-whereabouts-failures The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos