Golden Knights Stanley Cup Profile: Alex Pietrangelo





General manager Kelly McCrimmon felt the Vegas Golden Knights needed a number one pair to win a Stanley Cup. Enter Alex Pietrangelo. A 30-year-old defenseman who served as captain of the 2019 Stanley Cup-winning St. Louis Blues and a gold medalist with Team Canada in the 2014 Winter Olympics. McCrimmon invested heavily in Pietrangelo; a seven-year contract worth $61.6 million. The signing of Pietrangelo marked the beloved Golden Knights defender Nathan Schmidt had to be traded immediately so the team could be cap-compliant. Pietrangelo stepped away from the Golden Knights for nine games during the 2022-23 season when his four-year-old daughter came down with the flu that developed into a brain injury. Before joining the Golden Knights: Pietrangelo was drafted number four overall by the Blues in the 2008 entry draft and was with the Blues organization from 2008 to 2020. . The Golden Knights needed a number one defenseman they could rely on to stay sane, Pietrangelo has ticked that box so far. How did the Golden Knights get Pietrangelo? Via free agency in October 2020. Contract History: Pietrangelo’s first major contract came with the Blues in 2013 when he signed a seven-year contract worth $45.5 million. The Golden Knights signed Pietrangelo to a seven-year deal worth $61.6 million in October 2020. Pietrangelo will have earned more than $110 million when his Golden Knights contract expires in 2027. Road to the Golden Knights matchday schedule: It’s no surprise that Pietrangelo has been on the front line of defense since his arrival in Vegas. NHL Stats:In 952 regular season games, Pietrangelo has 140 goals and 431 assists. In 132 playoff games, Pietrangelo has 13 goals and 60 assists. Role in Vegas:Pietrangelo is an assistant captain for the Vegas Golden Knights. The coupling of Pietrangelo and Alec Martinez is one of the best defensive combinations in the NHL. Pietrangelo averaged 23:59 on the ice during the 2022/23 regular season and it is not unusual for him to push for 30 minutes per game.

