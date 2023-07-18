Chippewa Soccer Reloads Squad; Depth key for CMU in 2023

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. Central Michigan University Soccer enters the 2023 tour with 34 Chippewas, 19 of which will grace the Maroon and Gold for the first time.

After recovering from injuries at the end of the season in 2022, the Chippewas notably returned in juniors Jaelyn Dobrowolski , Allison LaPoint And Kerry Northcott .

After starting every game of her career through the first 35, Dobrowolski’s 2020-21 Mid-American Conference Freshman of the Year cut her season to the top eight in 2022 after five points and a game winner against the University of Detroit- Mercy.

LaPoint never took the field for the 2022 campaign, despite being on guard between the posts throughout the entire 2021 schedule.

Northcott started her first seven games at CMU after transferring from Western Carolina University before her 2022 season was cut short.

Seven of the 10 players who recorded double-digit starts last season return at the top of the trio, including four who started all 18 games: Elizabeth Clystun , Matilda Melin , Ashley Scenniak And Lauren Walker .

Eleven of the 19 new Chippewas are from Michigan, through six transfers and five freshmen, bringing the program’s total to 17 in-state student-athletes. California leads five multi-representative states with four, ahead of Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Colorado with two apiece.

Reunion tours

There are three instances of former teammates reuniting under the Central Michigan banner for the 2023 season via offseason turnover:

The Essexville Trio : Walker welcomes sophomore transfer Teagan Betzold and freshmen Bayne Davis as a trio of representatives from Essexville, Mich.’s Garber High School. All three were part of multiple national championship titles with the Bay Area Soccer Association.

Not the journey, but the destination : A pair of incoming transfer juniors from Evergreen, Colo., Jocelin Zimmerer And Myla Stewart , graduated from Evergreen High School in 2021 after award-winning careers. Both chose the Midwest for their collegiate careers, Miami University (OH) and Western Illinois University respectively, but found a new home together in Mount Pleasant.

Won’t do it alone : From Grand Rapids, Forest Hills Northern High School graduates Caitlin Gill And Emma DeHaan will each join the Chippewas for their first collegiate season. Including Junior Addie Brown this trio ties Forest Hills Northern with Garber for most representatives from the same high school playing for Central Michigan this season.

The Portal Sweepstakes

All 12 incoming transfers come from different programs from last season. Three come from Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) members, two from Mid-American Conference foes:

OVC-to-CMU pipeline : Three transfer entrants make their way to Mount Pleasant from members of the OVC: Jenna Klein from Eastern Illinois University, Libby Van Wagen from Morehead State University (KY) and Brooke Caroll from the University of Tennessee-Martin. The trio has logged more than 3,000 minutes in 67 combined performances over the past two seasons.

Return to the MAC : Zimmerer and Graduate Transfer Claudia Muessig each chose Central Michigan to remain in the MAC. Zimmerer spent the previous two seasons with the RedHawks of Miami (OH), while Muessig graduated from Northern Illinois University with a three-year athletic career under his belt.

A new continent represented : sophomore Shivani Battaglia becomes the third international player on the CMU roster, coming to Mount Pleasant from Perth, Australia via Seminole State College (OK). Melin and Emily Penny (Cambridge, Ontario) represent the returning foreigners, though Penney’s ride to campus is shorter than any out-of-state Chippewas and even the Michigan-born redshirt freshman Brooke Bittinger (Iron Mountain, Michigan).

Welcome aboard

For full biographical information on each of the 19 newcomers, please follow the links embedded in the names listed or visit the 2023 roster available at CMUChippewas.com.

All seven true freshmen listed below, alphabetically, with linked biographies:

All 12 incoming transfers listed below, alphabetically, with linked bios:

Daniel Barzowski (Prospect Heights, Ill. / Maine South) of the Univ. from Wis.-Milwaukee

(Prospect Heights, Ill. / Maine South) of the Univ. from Wis.-Milwaukee Shivani Battaglia (Perth, Australia / Home School) from Seminole State College (OK)

(Perth, Australia / Home School) from Seminole State College (OK) Teagan Betzold (Essexville, Michigan / Garber) from Rochester University (MI)

(Essexville, Michigan / Garber) from Rochester University (MI) Brooke Caroll (Laguna Niguel, California / Aliso Niguel) of the Univ. of Tenn.-Martin

(Laguna Niguel, California / Aliso Niguel) of the Univ. of Tenn.-Martin Jenna Klein (Portage, Michigan / Portage Central) from Eastern Illinois University

(Portage, Michigan / Portage Central) from Eastern Illinois University Cece Mernatti (St. Clair Shores, Michigan / Lakeview) from Schoolcraft College (MI)

(St. Clair Shores, Michigan / Lakeview) from Schoolcraft College (MI) Claudia Muessig (Paw Paw, Mich. / Paw Paw) from Northern Illinois University

(Paw Paw, Mich. / Paw Paw) from Northern Illinois University Myla Stewart (Evergreen, Colo. / Evergreen) from Western Illinois University

(Evergreen, Colo. / Evergreen) from Western Illinois University Libby Van Wagen (Jackson, Michigan / Jackson) from Morehead State University (KY)

(Jackson, Michigan / Jackson) from Morehead State University (KY) Lily Wilson (McCordsville, Ind. / Mount Vernon) from Bellarmine University (KY)

(McCordsville, Ind. / Mount Vernon) from Bellarmine University (KY) Jocelin Zimmerer (Evergreen, Colo. / Evergreen) from Miami University (OH)

The 2023 campaign begins with exhibition games against the University of Illinois-Chicago (August 10) and Delta College (August 13), with the regular season home opener scheduled against Wright State on August 27. The full schedule can be found at CMUChippewas.com, or in the links above.