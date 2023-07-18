Southland High School Football Summer Preview: Linebackers





When it comes to positions filled with quality players, linebacker should be one of the strongest in Southland high school football this fall. As you continue to look for players to watch this summer, all you need to do is attend a St. John Bosco practice to see the best linebackers. First, there’s Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, a six-foot, 226-pound senior with agility, strength, and great instincts. Then there is senior Khmori House, who wanders the field looking for players carrying the ball. There’s also Jordan Lockhart. All three go to major college programs. Mater Deis Nasir Wyatt recorded 13 sacks as an outside linebacker as a sophomore last season. Bonita’s junior Noah Mikhail made 112 tackles as a sophomore and is considered one of the best in the country. Kamar Mothudi was a standout middle linebacker at Campbell Hall who transferred to Los Alamitos and recently committed to Oregon. Dylan Williams of Long Beach Poly, affiliated with Oregon, has been one of the best for two seasons. King/Drew’s Sadiq Henry is a basketball player who continues to thrive as a football player. Capistrano Valley’s Jackson Sievers has Ivy League numbers and is a physical inside linebacker who can cover receivers. Palisades’ Toby Manheim made it to first-team All-City as a junior. Kaleb McCutcheon of Los Alamitos was a first-team All-CIF Division 1 selection, along with Orange Lutheran Talanoa Ili, who

was a freshman standout last season. Venilaite Wolfgramm of Inglewood helped his team reach the Division 2 Finals as a sophomore. Cypress’s Rocco Burdett had 69 solo tackles for a 13-1 team last season as a middle linebacker. Weston Port of San Juan Hills is a junior who has already proven himself to be a standout tackler after two successful varsity seasons. St. Francis’ Preston Jernegan is a tackle machine at middle linebacker with Princeton numbers. Stacy Bey, a transfer from Bishop Amat, proves to be a standout at Rancho Cucamonga. Bishop Amat’s Noah Faapito is a returning first-team roster of the entire Mission League as a sophomore. Bishop Amat’s Richie Munoz is the team’s top returning player, where he contributes as a quarterback, running back, receiver, linebacker and defensive back. Eddie Plaza led defending City champions Birmingham as a sophomore with 16 tackles for losses and 121 overall. Narbonne junior Mark Iheanachor recorded 62 tackles as a sophomore and had three interceptions.

