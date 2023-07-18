Union hockey and football season tickets on sale now!





Union 2023 home football schedulekicks off Friday, September 15 against Springfield College and features five games at home boundaries at Frank Bailey Field at Bertagna-Class of 1985 Stadium. The full 2023 football season schedule is available online by clicking here. With a hockey season ticket package, fans can reserve their seats for all 16 men’s and 15 women’s home games at Messa Rink during the 2023-24 season, as well as the annual Mayor’s Cup doubleheader at the MVP Arena in January! Full schedules for both teams are available by clicking here: Men’s Hockey|Women’s Hockey Visit https://unionathletics.com/ to secure your football or men’s hockey seats for the upcoming season tickets and click on the “Packages” tab in the menu at the top of the screen. To purchase women’s hockey season tickets, call the ticket office at 518-388-6020 or email [email protected]. If you want to renew the same seats from last season (season 2022-23), log into your account and last year’s seats will be available for your renewal. IMPORTANT DATA

Soccer & Men’s HockeySeason TicketRenewalDeadline:Friday August 4

Football and men’s hockeySingle match tickets for sale:Monday August 21 Admission to regular season home events for all other Union Athletics teams is free and open to the public.Please note that all game details, schedules and policies are subject to change and will be communicated as soon as possible. Visit UnionAthletics.com for the most up-to-date information for all Union teams. For questions, call the box office at 518-388-6020 or [email protected].

