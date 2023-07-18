WGCA recognizes women’s golf for top-10 GPA





CORAL SPRING, Florida For the second consecutive year, the Creighton women’s golf team has been honored for earning the seventh-best GPA in Division I, the Bluejays’ sixth time in the past 10 years that they have been recognized. The Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-Scholar Team GPA Awards recognize the women’s collegiate golf programs with the highest collective average team GPA, including all student-athletes on the team for the 2022-23 season. Creighton’s 3,852 GPA leads all BIG EAST schools and is just behind national leader Marshall (3,945). Earlier this month, Creighton had six women recognized by the WGCA as All-American Scholars. Those Bluejay honorees included freshmen Mia Gabrielau And Annika Yturralde sophomore Eleanor Hudepohl And Katherine Lemme and seniors Gabby Tremblay And Kate Allen . All eight women on the 2022-23 roster landed on Creighton Dean’s List in 2022-23, with four women holding perfect 4.00 GPAs in both semesters. The Bluejays are coached by Debbie Conry . In recent seasons, Creighton placed fourth in 2014-15, fifth in 2013-14, 21st in 2015-16, 24th in 2020-21, and seventh in 2021-22 in the national race to win the overall WGCA All-Scholar Team GPA Award. speed up rankings. The WGCA also announced the top 25 teams with the highest team GPA for Division I, Division II, and Division III, as well as the top 10 teams for NAIA and the top NJCAA school. They are as follows: division I Place University Team GPA 1 Marshall University 3,945 2 University of Denver 3,932 3 Michigan State University 3,897 4 Youngstown State University 3,870 5 South Dakota State University 3,860 6 University of Wisconsin-Green Bay 3,857 7 Creighton University 3,852 8 Vanderbilt University 3,851 9 Texas Tech University 3,850 10 Illinois State University 3,848 11 Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi 3,843 12 Lipscomb University 3,841 13 St John’s University 3,831 14 University of Kansas 3,828 15 California State University, Fresno 3,823 16 Austin Peay State University 3,819 17 University of Mississippi 3,811 18 Furman University 3,810 19 Belmont University 3,803 20 Quinnipiac University 3,801 T21 Georgia State University 3,800 T21 North Dakota State University 3,800 23 University of South Carolina 3,794 24 Jacksonville State University 3,792 25 University of West Michigan 3,787 Division II Place University Team GPA 1 St. Mary’s University (TX) 3,925 2 University of Davenport 3,907 3 University of Indianapolis 3,887 4 Northwestern Missouri State University 3,850 5 Augustana University 3,835 6 Rollins College 3,829 7 Maryville University 3,807 8 University of Missouri-St. Louis 3,799 9 Hawaii Pacific University 3,792 10 University of West Georgia 3,779 11 Newberry College 3,778 T12 Harding University 3,756 T12 University of Findlay 3,756 14 William Jewell College 3,748 15 Rogers State University 3,708 16 Sonoma State University 3,705 17 California State University, East Bay 3,681 18 Lander University 3,674 19 Walsh University 3,660 20 Rockhurst University 3,646 21 University of Central Missouri 3,627 22 Baptist University of Dallas 3,620 23 California State University Monterey Bay 3,611 24 Wayne State College 3,609 25 Kentucky Wesleyan College 3,586 Division III Place University Team GPA 1 Middleburg College 3,859 2 Gustavus Adolphus College 3,818 3 Sint-Maria College 3,807 4 Concordia University Texas 3,805 5 Ithaca College 3,773 6 Pomona-Pitzer 3,739 7 Otterbein University 3,727 8 Rhodes College 3,716 9 Washington & Lee University 3,710 10 University of Wisconsin-Stout 3,709 11 University of Wisconsin-Whitewater 3,705 12 Denison University 3,700 13 Oglethorpe University 3,699 14 Bethel University (MN) 3,697 15 Albion College 3,687 16 Aurora University 3,686 17 Calvin University 3,684 18 Williams College 3,669 19 Emory University 3,660 20 Washington & Jefferson College 3,650 21 North Central College 3,647 22 Huntingdon College 3,646 23 Carlton College 3,631 24 University LeTourneau 3,602 25 Grinell College 3,600 NAIA Place University Team GPA 1 University of Pikeville 3,833 2 Wayland Baptist University 3,811 3 Reinhardt University 3,810 4 Ottawa University-Arizona 3,785 5 William Carey University 3,776 6 SCAD Savannah 3,729 7 Briar Cliff University 3,674 8 Bellevue University 3,657 9 Menlo College 3,656 10 University of Cumberland 3,614 NJCAA: Western Community College of Iowa, 3.815 About the Women’s Golf Coaches Association Founded in 1983, the Women’s Golf Coaches Association is a non-profit organization representing collegiate women’s golf coaches. The WGCA was established to encourage the playing of women’s college golf in conjunction with a general purpose of education and in keeping with the highest tradition of intercollegiate competition. Today, the WGCA represents more than 650 coaches in the US and is committed to educating, promoting and recognizing both its members and the student-athletes they represent.

