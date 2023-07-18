Date, venue, schedule cricket teams





2023 Asian Games schedule Schedule of the 2023 Asian Games: The 2023 Asian Games will feature a diverse range of 40 sports, making it a grand spectacle of 61 disciplines. In previous editions, India has been a strong competitor, with a contingent of 570 players competing in 36 sports. As we delve into today’s article, we will also be presenting detailed information about the Asian Games 2023 schedule. It promises to be a wonderful showcase of athletic prowess and cultural exchange as representatives from various Asian countries compete in the spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie. The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has been responsible for organizing the Asian Games since 1982. The Asian Games are a prominent continental multi-sport event that takes place every four years and brings together athletes from all over Asia. The following Asian Games in 2023 will the 19th edition of this prestigious event and China has been selected as the host country. The Asian Games 2023 program includes various exciting sports such as hockey, boxing, golf, softball, e-sports, badminton, archery, exercise and swimming, among others. India has an important historical connection to the event, having hosted the Asian Games in 1951. Over the years, India has proudly achieved a remarkable total of 672 medals at the Asian Games till the 2018 edition. Overview Asian Games 2023 Event 2023 Asian Games To process 19th edition Year 2023 Scheduled dates 23 Sep 2023 to 08 Oct 2023 Host country China Location Hangzhou Olympic Sports Expo Center Events 482 Number of sports 40 Number of disciplines 61 Main goal Multi Sports Event conducted among athletes from all over Asia. Official website www.hangzhou2022.cn 2023 Asian Games Cricket Schedule It eagerly awaited 2023 Asian Games schedule has been revealed, sparking excitement among fans. The cricket tournament is about to start September 19 and end on October 8, 2023. This prestigious sporting event takes place at Zhejiang University of Technology in Hangzhou. Squads Asian Games 2023 Team India (Senior Women) squad for 2023 Asian Games Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Anusha Bareddy Team India (Senior Men) squad for Asian Games2023 Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (week) Standby list of players: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Sai Sudarsan. Women’s cricket schedule Date Session Time match no. Home versus away Phase Category 9/19/2023 CKT01 9:30 1 9th-14th round 1 Women Cricket CKT02 2:30 pm 2 8th-13th round 1 Women Cricket 9/20/2023 CKT03 9:30 3 7th-10th round 1 Women Cricket CKT04 2:30 pm 4 6th-11th round 1 Women Cricket 9/21/2023 CKT05 9:30 5 5th-12th round 1 Women Cricket CKT06 2:30 pm 6 Winner match 1 vs winner match 2 Women Cricket 9/22/2023 CKT07 9:30 7 1st vs winner of match 6 QF1 Cricket CKT08 2:30 pm 8 2nd vs winner of match 3 QF2 Cricket 9/24/2023 CKT09 9:30 9 3rd vs winner of match 4 QF3 Cricket CKT10 2:30 pm 10 4th vs winner of match 5 QF4 Cricket 9/25/2023 CKT11 9:30 11 Winner of QF1 and QF2 SF1 Cricket CKT12 2:30 pm 12 Winner of QF3 and QF4 SF2 Cricket 9/26/2023 CKT13 9:30 13 Loser of SF1 & SF2 3/4 Cricket CKT14 2:30 pm 14 Winner of SF1 & SF2 F Cricket Men’s cricket schedule Date Session Time match no. Home versus away Phase Category 9/28/2023 CKT15 9:30 1 9th-14th round 1 Gentlemen Cricket CKT16 2:30 pm 2 8th-15th round 1 Gentlemen Cricket 9/29/2023 CKT17 9:30 3 10th-13th round 1 Gentlemen Cricket CKT18 2:30 pm 4 7th-16th round 1 Gentlemen Cricket 9/30/2023 CKT19 9:30 5 11th-12th round 1 Gentlemen Cricket CKT20 2:30 pm 6 6th-17th round 1 Gentlemen Cricket 1/10/2023 CKT21 9:30 7 5th-18th round 1 Gentlemen Cricket CKT22 2:30 pm 8 Winner match 1 vs winner match 2 Gentlemen Cricket 2/10/2023 CKT23 9:30 9 Winner of match 3 vs winner of match 4 Gentlemen Cricket CKT24 2:30 pm 10 Winner of match 5 vs winner of match 6 Gentlemen Cricket 4/10/2023 CKT25 9:30 11 2nd vs winner of match 8 QF1 Cricket CKT26 2:30 pm 12 3rd vs winner of match 9 QF2 Cricket 5/10/2023 CKT27 9:30 13 4th vs winner of match 10 QF3 Cricket CKT28 2:30 pm 14 1st vs winner of match 7 QF4 Cricket 6/10/2023 CKT29 9:30 15 Winner of QF1 & QF2 SF1 Cricket CKT30 2:30 pm 16 Winner of QF3 and QF4 SF2 Cricket 7/10/2023 CKT31 9:30 17 Loser of SF1 & SF2 3/4 Cricket CKT32 2:30 pm 18 Winner of SF1 & SF2 F Cricket Please note that the above schedule is for the cricket events at the 2023 Asian Games and the venue is Zhejiang University of Technology’s Pingfeng Cricket Field. Asian Games Qualified Athletes & Games List 2023 from India More than 150 Indian athletes have successfully qualified from India to compete in the 2023 Asian Games in various sports and disciplines. The comprehensive list of qualified athletes and their respective sports can be found in the table below. Asian Games Archery Qualifiers 2023 Atanu Dash

Neeraj Chauhan

Aditi Jaiswal

Simranjeet Kaur

Rajat Chauhan

Rishabh Yadav

Jyothi Surekha Vennam

Sakshi Choudhary

Dhiraj Bommadevara

Tarundeep Rai

Bhajan Kaur

Ankita Bhakt

Prathamesh Jawkar

Oh Deotale

Avneet Kaur

Aditi Swami Asian Games Badminton Qualifiers 2023 Chirag Shetty

M. R. Arjun

Ashmita Chaliha

Malvika Bansod

Treesa Jolly

Tanisha Crasto

HS Prannoy

Mithun Manjunath

Kidambi Srikanth

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy

Laksya Sen

Dhruv Kapila

PV Sindu

Anupama Upadhyaya

Gayatri Gopichand

Ashwini Ponnappa

Rohan Kapoor

N Sikki Reddy

Sai Pratheek K Asian Games Boxing Players 2023 Dear Boora (75 kg)

Manisha Moun (57kg)

Lovlina Borgohain (69kg)

Nikhat Zareen (51kg)

Jasmine Lamboria (60kg) Asian Games Bridge Qualified Players 2023 Marianne Karmarkar

PujaBatra

Ash Sharma

Alka Kshirsagar

bharti day

Vidia Patel

Kalpana Gurjar

Jaggy Shivdasani

Rajeswar Tiwari

Sandeep Thakral

Raju Tolani

Sumit Mukherjee

Ajay Khare

B. Satyanarayana

Kiran Nadar

Rajeev Khandelwal

Himani Khandelwal

Sandeep Karmarkar 2023 Asian Games Equestrian Players Amar Saran

Pranay Khare

Yashan Khambatta

Zahan Setalvad

Deepanshu Sheoran

Apoorva DaBaad

Raju Singh Bhadoria

Vika Kumar

Ashish Limaye

Friday Cheda Asian Games ESports Players 2023 Sticky rice

Darshan

in other wordsSShandilya

Krish

Sanindhya Malik

Doubt

Abishek

Charanjot Singh

Mayan Prajapati

Karman Singh Tikka

Samarth Arvind Trivedi

Ayan Biswas

Akshay Shenoy

Aditya Selvaraj

Mihir Ranjan Asian Games Fencing Qualifiers 2023 Bibian Kathireshan

Karan Singh Gurjar

Abhai Shinde

Akash Kumar

Vishal Tapar

Jagmeet Kaur

Yashkeerat Kaur

Rishika Khujuria

Radhika Awati

Jenisha NV

Bhavani Devi

Sunil Kumar

Udayvir Singh

Shankar Pandey

Arjun

Sherjin RS

Gisho Kumaresan

Ena Arora

Jyotika Dutta

VP Mahalakshmi

Developer

Taniksha Khatri

Mary Akshita

Joshna Christy Jose Asian Games Golfers 2023 Ava Prasanth

SSP Chawrasia

Shubhankar Sharma

Anirban Lahiri

Aditi Ashok

Khalin Joshi

Pranavi Urs 2023 Asian Games Hockey Players Indian men’s hockey team

Indian women’s hockey team Asian Games Ju-Jitsu Players Kamal Singh 62kg

Uma Maheshwar Reddy 85kg

Siddharth Singh 69kg

Vinod Rana 77kg

Nanvya pandey 48kg

Anirudh Verma 77kg

Anwesha Deb 48kg

Anupama Swain 52kg

Rohini Kalam 52kg

Akshat Sahu 69kg

I weigh 57 kg

Tarun Yadav 62kg

Nikita Choudhary 57kg

Kiran Kumari 63kg

Amarjeet Singh 85kg

Year 63kg Asian playing karate players Johnny Locksmith

Meshom Singhi

Abab Sangdo Asian Games Sailing Players Katya Ida Coelho

Ishwariya Ganesh Asian Games Shooting Qualifications Manisha Times

Anantjeet Singh Naruka

Angad Vir Singh Bajwa

Parinaaz Dhaliwal

Gurjoat Singh Khangura

Prithviraj Tondaiman

Anantjeet Singh Naruka

Zoravar Singh Sandhu

Rajeshwari Kumari

Ganemat Sekhon

Darsha Rathore

Kynan Chenai

Preti Rajak Asian Games Skateboarding Players 2023 Nani Sonam

Dhruvi Lakhotia

Urmila Padbar

Adya Aditi 2023 Asian Games Softball Indian Women’s Softball Team+ Find more sports news here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://currentaffairs.adda247.com/asiam-games-2023-schedule/

