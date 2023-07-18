Sports
Date, venue, schedule cricket teams
2023 Asian Games schedule
Schedule of the 2023 Asian Games: The 2023 Asian Games will feature a diverse range of 40 sports, making it a grand spectacle of 61 disciplines. In previous editions, India has been a strong competitor, with a contingent of 570 players competing in 36 sports. As we delve into today’s article, we will also be presenting detailed information about the Asian Games 2023 schedule. It promises to be a wonderful showcase of athletic prowess and cultural exchange as representatives from various Asian countries compete in the spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie.
The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has been responsible for organizing the Asian Games since 1982. The Asian Games are a prominent continental multi-sport event that takes place every four years and brings together athletes from all over Asia. The following Asian Games in 2023 will the 19th edition of this prestigious event and China has been selected as the host country.
The Asian Games 2023 program includes various exciting sports such as hockey, boxing, golf, softball, e-sports, badminton, archery, exercise and swimming, among others. India has an important historical connection to the event, having hosted the Asian Games in 1951. Over the years, India has proudly achieved a remarkable total of 672 medals at the Asian Games till the 2018 edition.
Overview Asian Games 2023
|Event
|2023 Asian Games
|To process
|19th edition
|Year
|2023
|Scheduled dates
|23 Sep 2023 to 08 Oct 2023
|Host country
|China
|Location
|Hangzhou Olympic Sports Expo Center
|Events
|482
|Number of sports
|40
|Number of disciplines
|61
|Main goal
|Multi Sports Event conducted among athletes from all over Asia.
|Official website
|www.hangzhou2022.cn
2023 Asian Games Cricket Schedule
It eagerly awaited 2023 Asian Games schedule has been revealed, sparking excitement among fans. The cricket tournament is about to start September 19 and end on October 8, 2023. This prestigious sporting event takes place at Zhejiang University of Technology in Hangzhou.
Squads Asian Games 2023
Team India (Senior Women) squad for 2023 Asian Games
Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Anusha Bareddy
Team India (Senior Men) squad for Asian Games2023
Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (week)
Standby list of players: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Sai Sudarsan.
Women’s cricket schedule
|Date
|Session
|Time
|match no.
|Home versus away
|Phase
|Category
|9/19/2023
|CKT01
|9:30
|1
|9th-14th round 1
|Women
|Cricket
|CKT02
|2:30 pm
|2
|8th-13th round 1
|Women
|Cricket
|9/20/2023
|CKT03
|9:30
|3
|7th-10th round 1
|Women
|Cricket
|CKT04
|2:30 pm
|4
|6th-11th round 1
|Women
|Cricket
|9/21/2023
|CKT05
|9:30
|5
|5th-12th round 1
|Women
|Cricket
|CKT06
|2:30 pm
|6
|Winner match 1 vs winner match 2
|Women
|Cricket
|9/22/2023
|CKT07
|9:30
|7
|1st vs winner of match 6
|QF1
|Cricket
|CKT08
|2:30 pm
|8
|2nd vs winner of match 3
|QF2
|Cricket
|9/24/2023
|CKT09
|9:30
|9
|3rd vs winner of match 4
|QF3
|Cricket
|CKT10
|2:30 pm
|10
|4th vs winner of match 5
|QF4
|Cricket
|9/25/2023
|CKT11
|9:30
|11
|Winner of QF1 and QF2
|SF1
|Cricket
|CKT12
|2:30 pm
|12
|Winner of QF3 and QF4
|SF2
|Cricket
|9/26/2023
|CKT13
|9:30
|13
|Loser of SF1 & SF2
|3/4
|Cricket
|CKT14
|2:30 pm
|14
|Winner of SF1 & SF2
|F
|Cricket
Men’s cricket schedule
|Date
|Session
|Time
|match no.
|Home versus away
|Phase
|Category
|9/28/2023
|CKT15
|9:30
|1
|9th-14th round 1
|Gentlemen
|Cricket
|CKT16
|2:30 pm
|2
|8th-15th round 1
|Gentlemen
|Cricket
|9/29/2023
|CKT17
|9:30
|3
|10th-13th round 1
|Gentlemen
|Cricket
|CKT18
|2:30 pm
|4
|7th-16th round 1
|Gentlemen
|Cricket
|9/30/2023
|CKT19
|9:30
|5
|11th-12th round 1
|Gentlemen
|Cricket
|CKT20
|2:30 pm
|6
|6th-17th round 1
|Gentlemen
|Cricket
|1/10/2023
|CKT21
|9:30
|7
|5th-18th round 1
|Gentlemen
|Cricket
|CKT22
|2:30 pm
|8
|Winner match 1 vs winner match 2
|Gentlemen
|Cricket
|2/10/2023
|CKT23
|9:30
|9
|Winner of match 3 vs winner of match 4
|Gentlemen
|Cricket
|CKT24
|2:30 pm
|10
|Winner of match 5 vs winner of match 6
|Gentlemen
|Cricket
|4/10/2023
|CKT25
|9:30
|11
|2nd vs winner of match 8
|QF1
|Cricket
|CKT26
|2:30 pm
|12
|3rd vs winner of match 9
|QF2
|Cricket
|5/10/2023
|CKT27
|9:30
|13
|4th vs winner of match 10
|QF3
|Cricket
|CKT28
|2:30 pm
|14
|1st vs winner of match 7
|QF4
|Cricket
|6/10/2023
|CKT29
|9:30
|15
|Winner of QF1 & QF2
|SF1
|Cricket
|CKT30
|2:30 pm
|16
|Winner of QF3 and QF4
|SF2
|Cricket
|7/10/2023
|CKT31
|9:30
|17
|Loser of SF1 & SF2
|3/4
|Cricket
|CKT32
|2:30 pm
|18
|Winner of SF1 & SF2
|F
|Cricket
Please note that the above schedule is for the cricket events at the 2023 Asian Games and the venue is Zhejiang University of Technology’s Pingfeng Cricket Field.
Asian Games Qualified Athletes & Games List 2023 from India
More than 150 Indian athletes have successfully qualified from India to compete in the 2023 Asian Games in various sports and disciplines. The comprehensive list of qualified athletes and their respective sports can be found in the table below.
Asian Games Archery Qualifiers 2023
- Atanu Dash
- Neeraj Chauhan
- Aditi Jaiswal
- Simranjeet Kaur
- Rajat Chauhan
- Rishabh Yadav
- Jyothi Surekha Vennam
- Sakshi Choudhary
- Dhiraj Bommadevara
- Tarundeep Rai
- Bhajan Kaur
- Ankita Bhakt
- Prathamesh Jawkar
- Oh Deotale
- Avneet Kaur
- Aditi Swami
Asian Games Badminton Qualifiers 2023
- Chirag Shetty
- M. R. Arjun
- Ashmita Chaliha
- Malvika Bansod
- Treesa Jolly
- Tanisha Crasto
- HS Prannoy
- Mithun Manjunath
- Kidambi Srikanth
- Satwiksairaj Rankireddy
- Laksya Sen
- Dhruv Kapila
- PV Sindu
- Anupama Upadhyaya
- Gayatri Gopichand
- Ashwini Ponnappa
- Rohan Kapoor
- N Sikki Reddy
- Sai Pratheek K
Asian Games Boxing Players 2023
- Dear Boora (75 kg)
- Manisha Moun (57kg)
- Lovlina Borgohain (69kg)
- Nikhat Zareen (51kg)
- Jasmine Lamboria (60kg)
Asian Games Bridge Qualified Players 2023
- Marianne Karmarkar
- PujaBatra
- Ash Sharma
- Alka Kshirsagar
- bharti day
- Vidia Patel
- Kalpana Gurjar
- Jaggy Shivdasani
- Rajeswar Tiwari
- Sandeep Thakral
- Raju Tolani
- Sumit Mukherjee
- Ajay Khare
- B. Satyanarayana
- Kiran Nadar
- Rajeev Khandelwal
- Himani Khandelwal
- Sandeep Karmarkar
2023 Asian Games Equestrian Players
- Amar Saran
- Pranay Khare
- Yashan Khambatta
- Zahan Setalvad
- Deepanshu Sheoran
- Apoorva DaBaad
- Raju Singh Bhadoria
- Vika Kumar
- Ashish Limaye
- Friday Cheda
Asian Games ESports Players 2023
- Sticky rice
- Darshan
- in other wordsSShandilya
- Krish
- Sanindhya Malik
- Doubt
- Abishek
- Charanjot Singh
- Mayan Prajapati
- Karman Singh Tikka
- Samarth Arvind Trivedi
- Ayan Biswas
- Akshay Shenoy
- Aditya Selvaraj
- Mihir Ranjan
Asian Games Fencing Qualifiers 2023
- Bibian Kathireshan
- Karan Singh Gurjar
- Abhai Shinde
- Akash Kumar
- Vishal Tapar
- Jagmeet Kaur
- Yashkeerat Kaur
- Rishika Khujuria
- Radhika Awati
- Jenisha NV
- Bhavani Devi
- Sunil Kumar
- Udayvir Singh
- Shankar Pandey
- Arjun
- Sherjin RS
- Gisho Kumaresan
- Ena Arora
- Jyotika Dutta
- VP Mahalakshmi
- Developer
- Taniksha Khatri
- Mary Akshita
- Joshna Christy Jose
Asian Games Golfers 2023
- Ava Prasanth
- SSP Chawrasia
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Anirban Lahiri
- Aditi Ashok
- Khalin Joshi
- Pranavi Urs
2023 Asian Games Hockey Players
- Indian men’s hockey team
- Indian women’s hockey team
Asian Games Ju-Jitsu Players
- Kamal Singh 62kg
- Uma Maheshwar Reddy 85kg
- Siddharth Singh 69kg
- Vinod Rana 77kg
- Nanvya pandey 48kg
- Anirudh Verma 77kg
- Anwesha Deb 48kg
- Anupama Swain 52kg
- Rohini Kalam 52kg
- Akshat Sahu 69kg
- I weigh 57 kg
- Tarun Yadav 62kg
- Nikita Choudhary 57kg
- Kiran Kumari 63kg
- Amarjeet Singh 85kg
- Year 63kg
Asian playing karate players
- Johnny Locksmith
- Meshom Singhi
- Abab Sangdo
Asian Games Sailing Players
- Katya Ida Coelho
- Ishwariya Ganesh
Asian Games Shooting Qualifications
- Manisha Times
- Anantjeet Singh Naruka
- Angad Vir Singh Bajwa
- Parinaaz Dhaliwal
- Gurjoat Singh Khangura
- Prithviraj Tondaiman
- Anantjeet Singh Naruka
- Zoravar Singh Sandhu
- Rajeshwari Kumari
- Ganemat Sekhon
- Darsha Rathore
- Kynan Chenai
- Preti Rajak
Asian Games Skateboarding Players 2023
- Nani Sonam
- Dhruvi Lakhotia
- Urmila Padbar
- Adya Aditi
2023 Asian Games Softball
- Indian Women’s Softball Team+
|
