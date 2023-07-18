What’s next for Henry Searle after Wimbledon 2023 boys’ tennis win for Great Britain?





Emerging tennis star Henry Searle ended a 61-year drought for Britain when he triumphed in the boys singles at Wimbledon 2023. The A-level student is looking forward to playing some golf after the trophy success, and “still has to go back and tidy up his room,” his brother told the BBCbut what else awaits British hopes? The 17-year-old climbs to No. 6 in the world junior ranking after beating Yaroslav Demin 6-4, 6-4 in the final, to claim the junior grand slam without dropping a single set in the tournament. Stanley Matthewsthe son of English football legend Sir Stanley Matthews, in 1962 he was the last British tennis player to win the boys’ tournament at Wimbledon. Searle’s coach believes the tournament victory will be a springboard for the Wolverhampton teenager to enter professional men’s tennis. If you get top 10 [in juniors] then you will be accelerated in some [ATP] Challenger events – that’s a big boost for us. Junior tennis is a huge platform for the men’s game,” he said Morgan PhillipsSearles coach, according to BBC Sports.

Studying A levels Henry Searle balances his time on the tennis courts with studying for his A-level exams. Despite tennis taking up much of his time, he studies psychology and history at Loughborough Amherst School. “The plan is to still do my A-Levels. How easy that will be, I don’t know with all the traveling. But I’ll see what happens,” Searle told the BBC after his win. “I think there’s a jump to the men’s game that needs to be made a bit faster – hopefully that can happen now”. He still doesn’t know where Searle will play next, but he’ll be partying and golfing for a few days before starting his preparations for the next tournament.

Searle has success on clay and grass… but those are not his favorite surfaces Searle grew up in Wolverhampton where he started swinging a racket at the local Newbridge Tennis Club. I started playing tennis when I was three. I was taken away with every sport at that age and just loved everything. I always loved gripping a racket, but it was a few years later that I really started to love it, so I stopped playing football at 11 and took up tennis full-time, he shared LTA. At the age of 12, Searle entered the Mouratoglou Tennis Academy in France. Here he honed his skills with some of the best players in the world. On his return, Searle was accepted into the British Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) National Tennis Academy at Loughborough University, where he received support from expert coaches to take his game to the next level. So far, the 17-year-old has won the 16U LTA Junior National Championships last year and played a key role in the British team that qualified for the Junior Davis Cup final. This year, he reached the quarterfinals at the Roland Garros French Open junior tournament on clay before taking the biggest win of his career at Wimbledon on grass. Searle’s preferred surface is hard court, suggesting he will be one to watch at the 2023 US Open Junior Championships in September.

An avid Wolves football fan When Searle is not spending time on the tennis court practicing, he enjoys watching his favorite football team, Wolverhampton Wanderers. The teenager tries to cheer on the team, known as Wolves, at as many games as possible at their Molineux stadium during the season. manager of wolves, Julen Lopeteguieven sent a special message to Searle on Twitter for the Wimbledon boys’ singles final. The power of the Wolves will be with you, the Spaniard said in the video. It was pretty cool to see how much support I got back home, and of course it was special to get a message from such a great manager like him, Searle shared. Sky Sports after his win.

