Sathiyan, Manika records wins in Season 4 of Ultimate Table Tennis









YEAR |

Updated: July 18, 2023 9:41 PM IS

Pune (Maharashtra) [India]Jul 18 (ANI): Top Indian paddlers Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra scored thrilling wins in their respective matches in the ongoing Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4 at Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge-Balewadi in Pune on Tuesday.

Sathiyan started the tie for Dabang Delhi TTC on a winning note as he defeated Kirill Gerassimenko of Bengaluru Smashers 2-1 to earn two valuable team points. On the other side, Manika, along with Kirill Gerassimenko defeated Sathiyan and Barbora Balazova 2-1 to bring the Smashers back to a tie.

The pair of Manika and Krill played with supreme coordination and won the first game 11-4. They were at their best in the second game and also won it 11-6 before losing the third 6-11. The franchise-based league promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani under the auspices of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI).

Earlier, Sathiyan went into attacking mode from the first serve and used his ferocious forehands to good effect to win the opening game 11-6. Kirill made a strong comeback in the second game as he won it 11-4 with his precise returns and quick forehands, putting Sathiyan in trouble in the next game as well.

However, the Asian Games bronze medalist came from behind to pull off a fantastic 11-9 victory over his opponent.

Ayhika Mukherjee also looked confident against world No. 42 Natalia Bajor in the second match (Women’s Singles) of the tie, recording a 2-1 win to extend Dabang Delhi TTC’s lead.

The world number 135 was magnificently accurate with her backhands against Natalia, winning the first game 11-7 before using the same strategy in the second game. Ayhika also brought her quick moments into play and won the second game 11-6. However, she lost the third game 7-11 as Natalia tied Bengaluru Smashers. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/others/sathiyan-manika-register-wins-in-ultimate-table-tennis-season-420230718214108 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos