Sarah Kahn named NCAA Woman of the Year nominee





HIGH POINT, NC High Point University Sarah Kan has been named the Big South Conference’s Co-Honoree for Woman of the Year alongside Saleena Lynch of Radford University, the conference announced Tuesday afternoon. The Panthers standout female golfer joins 619 female student-athletes nominated in all divisions eligible for the 2023 NCAA Woman of the Year award, which recognizes all graduating women for excellence in academics, athletics, community service and leadership throughout their college careers. “I am so happy to hear that Sarah has been nominated for such a prestigious award,” HPU Head Coach Lyndsey Hunnell said. “It’s great to see all her hard work being recognized. She’s made a big impact on the team this year and throughout her career at HPU. She’s helped steer our program in a great direction!” In the past three years, HPU has had two female student-athletes win Big South Woman of the Year. Kahn joins volleyball player Abby Bottomley, who won the honoree in 2020-21 for the Panthers’ first-ever honoree, as Janay Whittaker was the runner-up in 2012-2013. Kahn reached new heights in her final season as a Panther, becoming one of the most decorated athletes in High Point women’s golf history. During the 2022-2023 season, she won three tournament Big South Championship, Kingsmill Intercollegiate and Grandover Fall Classic and was named the first ever HPU Big South Player of the Year. She was named Big South Golfer of the Week three times and finished the year with the program’s lowest single-season scoring average, averaging 73.24 across the eight tournaments. A native of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., Kahn went on to compete as an individual in the NCAA Regionals, becoming the second High Point player ever to do so. HerT-6 finish overall recorded the best finish in program history at an NCAA Regional. Kahn set the bar high for future athletes by breaking multiple program records during her collegiate career. In a single season, she has the highest number of par or better rounds (13), highest number of birdies recorded (92), lowest score from 18 holes (64), lowest total score from 36 holes (139), lowest total score from 54 holes (203), lowest opening round and lowest final round score (64). In a career, she has career scoring average (74.72), career par or better rounds (37), career birdies (323), and career wins (4-tie). Kahn, who graduated with a degree in Psychology (3.89 GPA) and earned her Masters in Business Administration during her fifth year, completed her academic and athletic career at HPU and became a five-time WGCA All-American Scholar, a 10x Big South Presidential Scholar as well as a six-time Millis Scholar-Athlete. She was also named to the Big South Women’s Golfer All-Academic Team three times during her career. Outside of the course, the Panthers co-captain participated in High Point’s SAAC, was a member of the Psi Chi Psychology National Honor Society where she served as a peer mentor, and was involved in several community programs. From that, she helped out at local homeless shelters, prepared birthday cake boxes for families, participated in MLK Day on the HPU campus, and created graphics for fundraisers such as “Soaps for Souls,” among other initiatives. About NCAA Woman of the Year The NCAA Woman of the Year selection committee, made up of representatives from the NCAA membership, will determine the Top 30 honorees — 10 from each division — from the conference-level nominees. The Top 30 honorees will be announced in October. The selection committee then determines the top three honorees in each division from the Top 30, with the nine finalists announced in November. From those nine finalists, the NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics will select the 2023 NCAA Woman of the Year. The awards will be celebrated at the Woman of the Year Award Ceremony at the NCAA Convention in Phoenix in January. #GoHPU x #NCAAWOTY

