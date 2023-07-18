Major League Cricket kicks off with a big win for the Texas Super Kings and Dallas-Fort Worth





Imagine playing on a professional sports team on the opening day of the season. The first game is the one that will set the tone for the rest of the season. Now imagine that this first match is the first event for the entire league and there is a sold-out crowd. The pressure must be enormous. “There’s always a little bit of pressure with the first game, but it’s something that I think is going to create something for the future, and to be a part of that I think is very special as the team playing the opening game first and foremost,” said David Miller of the Texas Super Kings. “It’s a special and privileged position to be in, so to win it is even better.” The Texas Super Kings faced that scenario at the new cricket oval at Grand Prairie on Thursday for their season-opening 69-run victory against the Los Angeles Knight Riders. The fans who packed the former home of the Texas AirHogs baseball team on Thursday have 10 more chances to vote for the home team as the first official Major League Cricket (MLC) season is underway. According to the league, six of those games have already been sold out. The passion and enthusiasm in the stands during Major League Cricket’s sold-out opening night on Thursday was amazing to watch,” said Vijay Srinivasan, co-founder of MLC, “and we can’t wait to see more packed houses heralding the arrival of a new top-rated professional sports league in America.” If you’re the kind of football-worshipping Texan who laughed at the original idea of ​​a professional cricket team in our backyard, you’d struggle to cling to that argument when you went to Thursday night’s game. The stands were packed and decorated with yellow flags bearing the Super Kings lion logo as fans erected a hell to support their team on the pitch. These fans are invested in their teams and the game, creating dramatic tension and inspired celebrations. click to enlarge Part of the packed crowd at the opening game of Major League Cricket at Grand Prairie Stadium on Thursday. Courtesy of Major League Cricket There were some lulls in the action between bowls and bats, just like in baseball where it can feel like waiting forever for a big hit or the chance to watch a killer play. But in cricket it is different. You really have to zoom in every second, because a hit wicket or a great catch can happen at any time, and if your head isn’t pointing towards the field, it’s easy to miss. Late in the game bowler Gerald Coetzee caught the Knight Riders off guard with a fantastic hit wicket in a matter of a second. The wicket and posts lit up like fireworks as the wicket was launched to the other end of the oval and the crowd roared. It was followed by fireworks that interrupted the performance. If my head was turned the other way, there was no chance of seeing it in action. Cricket demands your attention and you can get lost in the action. Even the defensive plays are a thrill to watch. There are so many areas for the fielders to cover, so diving saves and sliding catches happen a lot more than maybe just once or twice a game. Cricket certainly has a future in Texas. Imagine what it would feel like to have a championship team in Dallas again. click to enlarge Fans pose with Texas Super Kings star David Miller at Grand Prairie Stadium on Thursday. Danny Gallagher

