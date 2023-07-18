Attendees Announced for 2023 ACC Football Kickoff





2023 ACC kick-off schedule (pdf)

2023 ACC Kickoff Information GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) The Atlantic Coast Conference on Wednesday announced the 42 student-athletes who will attend the 2023 ACC Football Kickoff, July 25-27, at The Westin Charlotte in Charlotte, North Carolina. For the third consecutive year, each of the league’s 14 teams will bring three players to the annual event. ACC Network broadcasts live from the ACC Football Kickoff. The three days of comprehensive coverage will begin at 9 a.m. each day and the 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports will provide the most robust television coverage to date. Among the offensive players present at ACC Kickoff are 11 quarterbacks, eight offensive linemen, three tight ends, two running backs and one wide receiver. Defensively, eight defensive linemen are scheduled, in addition to five linebackers and four defensive backs. The ACC continued to establish itself as the Conference of Quarterbacks in 2022, with many of the leading players returning this season. Four of the quarterbacks at this year’s event were among the ACC’s top five in passing yards per game last season North Carolinas Drake Maye (308.6 1st), Florida States Jordan Travis (247.2 3rd), Dukes Riley Leonard (228.2 4th), and NC States Brennan Armstrong (221.0 5th; while at Virginia). Maye, the 2022 ACC Player of the Year, tied the ACC lead with 38 passing touchdowns, two scores short of the freshman record set by Florida State Jameis Winston in 2013. Maye’s 4,321 passing yards was the most ever by a freshman and ranks fifth all-time in the ACC. Travis, who has thrown nearly 5,900 yards in his time at FSU, returns after being Pro Football Focus (PFF) the top-rated FBS quarterback and the ACC’s top-rated offensive player in the ACC (91.7). The West Palm Beach, Florida native had 32 touchdowns a season ago, the third-highest total in program history. On the defensive end, Cedric Gray, the ACC’s top tackler in North Carolina, will be there this year. Gray posted a Power-5 best 145 tackles with 82 solos in 2022, 27 tackles ahead of second place. Miamis Kam Kinchens, who started the conference with six interceptions a season ago, will represent the Hurricanes at this annual event. Kinchens was the first Miami DB to lead the ACC in interceptions since Artie Burns had six in 2015. The ACC Kickoff’s student-athletes come from 14 states, eight of which are from Florida and six are from North Carolina and Virginia. Georgia, New Jersey, Ohio and Pennsylvania each have three student-athletes, while Maryland and New York have two players each. Five states are represented by one player each, along with Ruisbroek, Belgium (Georgia Tech defensive lineman Sylvain Yondjouen). The ACC celebrates its 71st football season as the conference builds on its storied tradition. The ACC has had a team in the College Football Playoff or the BCS National Championship Game in eight of the past 10 years, including two teams in 2020. The ACC has the second most CFP appearances of any conference. The ACC recorded five bowl victories in 2022, which tied for place among all conferences. The full list of 2023 ACC Football Kickoff participants includes: Boston College Head coach Jeff Hafley

Donovan Ezeiruaku, DL, Williamstown, NJ

Christian Mahogany, OL, Elmwood Park, NJ

Emmett Morehead, QB, Woodside, California. Clemson Head coach Dabo Swinney

Tyler Davis, DL, Apopka, Fla.

Cade Klubnik, QB, Austin, Texas

Will Putnam, OL, Tampa, Fla. Duke Head coach Mike Elko

DeWayne Carter, D.L., Pickerington, Ohio

Riley Leonard, QB, Fairhope, Ala.

Jacob Monk, OL, Clayton, NC Florida state Head coach Mike Norvell

Kalen DeLoach, LB, Savannah, Georgia.

Jordan Travis, QB, West Palm Beach, Fla.

Jared Fresh, DL, Dayton, Ohio Georgia Tech Head coach Brent Key

LaMiles Brooks, DB, Jacksonville, Fla.

Jordan Williams, OL, Gainesville, Ga.

Sylvain Yondjouen, DL, Ruisbroek, Belgium Louisville Head coach Jeff Brohm

Ashton Gillotte, DL, Boca Raton, Fla.

Bryan Hudson, OL, Georgetown, Ky.

Jawhar Jordan, RB, Long Island, NY Miami Head coach Mario Cristobal

Kam Kinchens, DB, Miami, Fla.

Matt Lee, OL, Oviedo, Fla.

Tyler Van Dyke, QB, Glastonbury, Conn. North Carolina Head coach Mack Brown

John Copenhaver, TE, Roswell, Ga.

Cedric Gray, LB, Charlotte, NC

Drake Maye, QB, Huntersville, NC NC state Head Coach Dave Doeren

Brennan Armstrong, Q.B., Shelby, Ohio

Aydan White, DB, Asheville, NC

Payton Wilson, pound, Hillsborough, NC pit Head coach Pat Narduzzi

MJ Devonshire, DB, Aliquippa, Pa.

Matt Goncalves, OL, Manorville, NY

Phil Jurkovec, QB, Pittsburgh, Pa. Syracuse Head Coach Dino Babers

Oronde Gadsden II, TE, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Garrett Shrader, QB, Charlotte, NC

Marlowe Wax, LB, Baltimore, Md. Virginia Head coach Tony Elliott

Chico Bennett, DL, Ashburn, Va.

Perris Jones, RB, Alexandria, Va.

Tony Muskett, QB, Springfield, Va. Virginia Tech Head coach Brent Pry

Josh Fugue, DL, Woodbridge, Va.

Nick Gallo, TE, Richboro, Pa.

Ali Jennings, WR, Richmond, Va. Wake up Boss Head Coach Dave Clawson

Mitch Griffis, QB, Ashburn, Va.

Chase Jones, LB, Warren, NJ

Michael Jurgens, OL, Damascus, Md.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theacc.com/news/2023/7/17/attendees-announced-for-2023-acc-football-kickoff.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos