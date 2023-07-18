Tennis power couple Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas forget their Wimbledon woes to go on holiday with his brother… as she jokes ‘two Tsitsipas’ are better than one!’

Stefanos Tsitsipas and partner Paula Badosa shrugged off their Wimbledon woes by going on holiday with his brother this week.

Badosa suffered a spinal cord injury in her second round defeat to Marta Kostyuk in SW19 and was subsequently forced to withdraw from mixed doubles with Tsitsipas, whocrashed in the men’s singles against unseeded American Chris Eubanks.

The Spanish tennis star took to Instagram on Monday to show the power couple enjoying a relaxing holiday away from tennis with Tsitsipas’ brother.

She captioned the social media posts: “What’s better than one Tsitsipas… with two!”

One image showed Badosa holding both Tsitsipas siblings hand in hand, while another showed the pair embracing and smiling on the coast in Greece.

Power couple Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa joined his brother in Greece (left)

After their vacation, Tsitsipas flies to Mexico for the ATP 250 Los Cabos Open tournament.

After withdrawing from the tournament, Badosa assumed the role of cheerleader as she roared Tsitsipas during his five-set victory over Andy Murray.

However, having returned to her homeland, the Spaniard missed his crushing loss to Eubanks when she uploaded a selfie to Instagram sitting in the back of a car wearing her sunglasses.

Badosa made headlines earlier this month after revealing during a bizarre press conference at Wimbledon that she had a sex dream about her boyfriend.

The pair, who have been publicly dating for a few months, have endured a disappointing Wimbledon

Badosa suffered a spinal cord injury as Tsitsipas was knocked out by unseeded star Chris Eubanks

“Yeah, well, I got injured in Australia. I watched his match, the final. Of course I was jet lagged because I was in Spain. I decided to watch that match,” she said.

‘Surprising, because I never dream about tennis players, but I dreamed about him that night, that we both won the Australian Open. Then it was like we had a very romantic moment, but I’m not going to explain it.’

“I’ll leave it at that,” she added with a laugh.

Despite still recovering from injury, Badosa has confirmed she will be playing at the WTA 1000 in Montreal next month.