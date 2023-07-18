Sports
Bring Home K’Andre Miller (in 2025) – Minnesota Wild
After another first-round exit of the 2023 playoffs, the Minnesota Wild and their fans turned their attention to next year. The problem is, there’s actually no next year. A double-barrelled portion of $7.5 million dead cap hits over the next two seasons is staring them in the face. Such cap hell usually leads fans in one of two ways: getting excited about prospects or falling into Armchair GM frenzy.
One way to enjoy the latter is to close your eyes and pretend it’s the summer of 2025. Cap relief has finally arrived! With that comes the fun of signing key-free agents with the piles of imaginary cash that will no doubt still be free at the time – right?
One possible use of that money could be to get the New York Rangers defenseman and St. Paul resident K Andrew Miller At home. Miller recently signed a bridge contract with the Rangers that just so happens to expire at the exact moment the Wild can rejoin the game to spend money.
Shayna Goldman calls Miller’s contract a bridge as it takes him into his final year of restricted free agency (RFA). Restricted free agency represents a period of time in a player’s career mandated by the CBA where the team that drafted them controls the signing rights for that player.
Players must either play seven NHL seasons or reach age 27 before they can really test the market. The team has first right of refusal for any contract the RFA could sign with another team, allaying fears of a bidding war. That pushes the value of a player’s RFA years below market value. Bridge deals allow a team to pool all of these RFA savings in a short amount of time. The player chews through most of their RFA years and the team retains team control for the final RFA year.
When teams sign RFA players after their last RFA year, there is an interesting phenomenon called UFA years. If the team extended Miller into his UFA years, they would have to pay a higher Average Annual Value (AAV). EvolvingHockey.coms contract forecasting model, which they base on historical contract comparisons, makes this very clear. And the price will only rise if the cap is expected to explode.
Interestingly, the model predicted that the Rangers were much more likely to agree to a long-term deal, even though teams generally prefer the flexibility to renegotiate each year. This implies that the team wants to create cap space for the next two years. Instead, New York entered into a short-term deal to reduce the cap hit over the next two years.
This bridging contract allows Miller’s agent to force a one-year deal through the league’s arbitration process and then force a UFA bidding war. Therefore, Miller is likely to get a huge deal in the 2025 off-season unless the Rangers risk letting him go after a one-year contract. After Miller’s current contract expires, Miller expects a team to essentially pay him at market value – that’s the trade-off New York made with this bridging deal.
Two factors will challenge the Rangers organization as they attempt to re-sign Miller in 2025. First, Miller is only 23 years old, and he’s only going to get better over the next two years. Miller has only played 241 NHL games, so he’s just getting started. Hall-of-Fame defender Denis Potvin said“A player becomes a real player, a pro, with 300 games.
Hockey players generally reach their athletic peak around age 23 to 25, but they continue to develop technical skills even into their thirties. Weighing in at 65″, 215 lbs., Miller could have the durability to play at the elite level into his thirties.
Miller’s game is built primarily on that massive frame and mile-long stride that comes with it. His foot speed is impressive and his enormous reach makes him impossible to beat. If you think you’re with him, Cole Caufield told At the Athletic, you find out pretty quickly that you just aren’t.
Look at this backcheck:
Miller played both attacker and defender for the USNTDP, which is a testament to all the tools in his toolkit. His change of position may also mean that he is just at the beginning of his potential. Analytically, despite his young age, he has the ability to contribute on both ends of the ice. While he is not quite on the level of other colossal top defenders Victor Hedman or Zdeno Chara, the blueprint is undoubtedly there.
Miller’s 2025 renewal is in jeopardy as New York runs into trouble. The Rangers earned 107 points in the 2022-23 standings in an ultra-competitive Eastern Conference. The East is in a kind of arms race. New York was already spending big on the 2022-23 trade deadline, buying A-listers Vladimir Tarasenko and Patrick Kane, among others. They seem determined to keep charging in the midst of what they see as an opportunity to win.
Here’s what New York’s 2025 off-season looks like:
Rangers fans are in for a lot of fun over the next two years. After working on a run for a few years, they will have some excellent players on the roster and an aging forward. Unfortunately, the team’s current pool of prospects is unlikely to support a youth movement even before New York puts assets into forward transactions. In addition, their arrangement and development have come under suspicion.
Leadership is also aging, and Shesterkin and Miller are due for major expansions. It would make sense to rework Adam Fox, Shesterkin, and whatever major UFAs they land during the 2023 and 2024 offseason. They might want to include Miller in that core, but if not, he could provide asset inflows and cap relief. In fact, between his current abilities and the advantage of playing defense on a stacked roster, Key could become too expensive by 2025.
To do this, Minnesota would have to prepare a quote sheet (which rarely happens), or they could negotiate a sign-and-trade agreement between the New York front office and Miller’s agent. If the Rangers are indeed moving toward a new tool, there are clear reasons New York could grant this request. For Miller, the purpose of the move is clear: it’s a chance to play for his hometown team.
Minnesota also has reason to take this step. The Wild have filled them CapFriendly page with free agents entering the 2024 and 2025 seasons. The team’s best players, Kirill Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek, Frederick Gaudreau and Matt Boldy, remain under contract. One or both of Filip Gustavsson and Jesper Wallstedt will hold off the group, and the defense corps will retain an aging Jared Spurgeon and Jonas Brodin.
They can replenish their defensive corps by re-signing prospects Brock Faber, Calen Addison, and Daemon Hunt. The team also expects an influx of young talent as forward in Danila Yurov, Marat Khusnutdinov, Marco Rossi and Liam hgren. Players like Connor Dewar, Adam Beckman and Sammy Walker can fill the forward room, and Jacob Middleton is an option to come back in free agency. This group not only has an intriguing edge, but also has the depth that causes some prospects to miss the mark (as is sometimes the case).
The biggest gap in this projected roster is a top line center and number one defenseman. Miller could fill the last void. He is only 23 years old and has already established himself as a rock on New York’s second pair. More than that, its prototypical size has been the only complaint among Minnesota’s defense corps. For the Wild, it’s a slam-dunk move when the opportunity arises. Bringing Miller home would be the icing on the cake.
