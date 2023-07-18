Syracuse Orange football 2023 opponent preview: Purdue Boilermakers

This one may feel familiar. Syracuse Orange football follows their second home game against Western Michigan with the first road trip of the season. It’s against the same opponent from week 3 of last year. But while the team is the same, the people that make it up are not…

Purdue Boilers

School: Purdue University

Nickname: Boilermakers

#BRAND slogans: #BoilerUp, #TheTimeIsNow

Recommended blog: Hammer and rails

Conference: Big Ten

History vs. Syracuse: As previously suggested, the Orange and Boilermakers clashed in 2022, and it ended up being SU’s game of the year. Garrett Shrader found Oronde Gadsden for a 25-yard touchdown with just seven seconds left in the 4th quarter, securing a literal last-minute comeback 32–29. There was also a game in West Lafayette in 2004… but let’s forget that ever happened and move on.

Coach: Ryan Walters, Season One. For the second week in a row, SU faces a real freshman head coach. Jeff Brohm went back to his alma mater of Louisville, so Purdue lured Walters out of his role as defensive coordinator at Illinois with a five-year contract offer. Before that, he spent seven years with the defense of Memphis and also had stops in North Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona. Walters played free safety for Colorado, who helped launch his coaching career in 2009.

2022 Record: (8-6) (6-3)

Summary last season:

Purdue just failed to upset Penn State in the season opener, and after beating Indiana State, the Boilermakers allowed another late TD drive in the loss to the Orange. A four game winning streak followed against FAU, #21 Minnesota, Maryland and Nebraska. After a few speed bumps in Wisconsin and against Iowa, the Brohms guys took down Walters’ defense in Illinois. They then finished the regular season with wins over Northwestern and Indiana, securing the Big Ten West title. It was short-lived, however, as Michigan dispatched them 43-22 on their way to what was Certainly a connecting plane ticket to the CFP Finals. At the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, #17 LSU destroyed the badly depleted remnants of the team 63-7.

Charlie Jones was one of the most consistent targets in all of college last year — only Houston’s Tank Dell had more than his 1,361 yards. He was paired with 65 All I Know Is Payne Durham at TE and senior arm Aidan O’Connell at QB in a very bad offense. Sophomore Devin Mockobee fell just short of a thousand-yard rushing season as he emerged as the clear whistleblower. Take out the fiasco in game 14 and this unit averaged over 400 yards of offense – alone ohio state was better among the Big Ten teams.

The defense had some big names in secondary. Safeties Sanoussi Kane and Cam Allen kept opponents from exploiting the center of the field, with Kane having more solo tackles than anyone else on the team in total, and Allen defending six passes and picking out three more. Corner Cory Trice broke out 10(!) passes and also had a pair of interceptions as he earned Third Team All-Big Ten honors from PFF. The front seven were less impressive, generating fewer than two sacks per game. Edge rusher Jack Sullivan led the way with 5.5 of them.

Seasonal outlook 2023:

The Purdues 2023 schedule includes home games against Fresno State, Syracuse, Wisconsin, Illinois, Ohio State, Minnesota and Indiana. Road trips to Virginia Tech, Iowa, Nebraska, Michigan and Northwestern are also on the calendar. It won’t be the easiest road to six wins in recent years.

With O’Connell’s big three (Raiders), Jones (Bengal) and Durham (Corsairs) disappeared, this violation will look very different. Hudson Card left his hometown Texas Longhorns probably start here. Like his predecessor, he is more of a stationary QB with an impressive deep ball, which should pair well with senior receivers TJ Sheffield and Mershawn Rice, and FAU transfer Jahmal Edrine. Purdue lost some O-Line pieces, both to the gantry and injury, so that might hinder the passing game a bit.

The good news on defense: Kane and Allen are back for their final college season. The bad: Trice (Steelers) and leading linebacker Jalen Graham (49ers) are both drafted as well, so it’s up to Penn State defector Marquis Wilson and returning LB OC Brothers to pick up their production. Sullivan was also ineligible, so the pass rush can take a beating.

Syracuse game date: Saturday 16 Sept

Place: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana

Chance of victory Orange: 65%

Very early outlook versus Syracuse:

Maybe it’s a little gutsy to predict a road win in SU’s first proper test of the season, but hear me out. There is a LOT of turnover among the Ketelmakers. They’re a team I overestimated last year – still good, mind you, but boosted by playing in the much weaker half of the Big Ten. The Orange defense did a really good job taking them out for about 45 minutes, and this time SU is up against a team that was getting worse on pretty much every skill position.

Rather than the offensive blast in the second half of last year’s game, I predict this one will be much more of a fight for every yard, with LeQuint Allen and Mockobee leading the offense on the ground. And if that’s the case, Garrett Shrader’s elusiveness could give him a slight advantage over Card in the limited air game.