Three Spartans in Summer League All-Star Games





EAST LANSING, Michigan — Three Michigan State baseball players will play in their respective Summer League All-Star games on Tuesday night. Sam Thompson And Robert Clan will represent the Michigan Monarchs for the North Division All-Stars in the Great Lakes League All-Star Game. Randy Seymour will represent the Northwest Indiana Oilmen for the Western All-Stars in the Northern League All-Star Game. The Great Lakes League All-Star game kicks off at 7:05 PM ET at Prasco Park in Mason, OH, and will be streamed via a link on the Great Lakes League website. The Northern League All-Star Game kicks off at 8 p.m. ET at Oil City Stadium in Whiting, Ind. The game will be broadcast on the Oilmen Broadcasting Network via JED-TV, AM 1230 WJOB, Region Sports and Facebook Live. Thompson currently bats .367 and leads the Monarchs in hits with 22, while sharing the team lead with four doubles, along with second on the team with two triples and tied for second with 11 RBI. Behind the plate, Thompson has 75 putouts and 11 assists in 12 games, both topping the team. Klann strikes out 11 in 14.2 IP in five appearances, two starts, with a 2-2 record. Seymour leads the Oilmen and is third in the Northern League with a .349 batting average, while also topping both the team and the league with a .578 slugging percentage, along with second on the team and sixth in the league with a .434 on-base percentage. He also leads the team with three triples in addition to sharing the team lead with 19 RBI, along with third on the team with 29 hits, second with seven doubles and tied for second with two home runs. On the field, Seymour leads the team with 71 fielding assists and 13 double plays in 22 games while playing infield.

