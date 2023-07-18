Stokes hopes England cricket fever persists despite Northern Snub

Font size





England captain Ben Stokes said he hoped the feel-good factor around his side would continue regardless of the outcome of this season’s Ashes, even though he was “devastated” by the decision not to hold Tests in the north of the country when Australia tour in 2027.

Since Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum took charge of the Test side last year, the emphasis has been on entertainment as well as results, although England have won 12 games out of 16 while also being known for their aggressive ‘Bazball’ style.

They go into Wednesday’s Fourth Test against arch rivals Australia at Old Trafford with renewed hopes of reclaiming the Ashes after a dramatic three wicket win at Headingley left the Stokes men 2-1 with two to play.

Even if England doesn’t become just the second team, after the 1936/37 Australian side, to win an Ashes 2-0, all-rounder Stokes hopes new fans will maintain their enthusiasm.

“I hope this craze for cricket isn’t lost if things don’t go well in these Ashes,” Stokes told reporters at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

England have recalled James Anderson, their all-time best test wicket taker, to the 40-year-old paceman’s Lancashire home ground.

But although one of the ends is now named after him, Anderson has yet to take five wickets in a Test innings at Old Trafford.

“Isn’t he on it yet?” said Stokes as he stood in front of the Old Trafford honors board. “I have to say, I’m amazed by that.

“It would be good if he could, it would be nice to include his name… He has been an incredible gift to English cricket.”

But there will be no chance of such heroics at Old Trafford or Headingley in 2027. Officials recently announced that the two northern strongholds are no longer on the list of venues for that season’s Ashes, even though they each have long histories of hosting Anglo-Australian matches.

Yorkshire’s headquarters in Leeds, Old Trafford and Headingley are also home to some of English cricket’s most passionate fans.

It came as no surprise that England revived their hopes in this Ashes for the faithful at Headingley, a ground where Ian Botham began to turn the tide of the 1981 series and Stokes himself hit a remarkable century in a stunning one-wicket win in 2019.

But in 2027, the most northerly location for the lords Ashes is Trent Bridge, the Nottingham base of Midlands County Nottinghamshire.

Stokes, who made a name for himself in north-east County Durham, said: “You know, the crowds we’re getting in the north – and I say ‘the north’ quite bluntly there – are very good. We’re getting a lot of support… So yeah, I’m a little devastated that there won’t be any Ashes cricket here in the north in 2027. It’s a shame.

“I’m not making those calls, but if I was involved I would have said ‘please have at least one game up north’.”

